Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Watch

Driver catches echidna roaming Goulburn street on camera

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
Updated September 27 2022 - 4:47am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A cute but spiky creature has been spotted roaming along a Goulburn street.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sophie Bennett

Sophie Bennett

Journalist

Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.