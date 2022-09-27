A cute but spiky creature has been spotted roaming along a Goulburn street.
The echidna, which appears healthy, was seen on Cathcart Street and was likely looking for food or a partner.
Spring is the most common time to encounter echidnas, with their breeding season spanning from the end of June to January. Male echidnas are often around during spring following the scent trails of females.
According to Southern Tablelands WIRES small mammals coordinator Kerrie Dunbar, the best thing to do if you do come across a healthy echidna is to leave it alone.
"Nine out of ten times, if an echidna is passing through your yard it will find its way out, however, it is important to lock the dogs away if you do spot one," she said.
If an echidna feels threatened it will dig into the ground or roll itself into a ball and cling on to any surface it can, often for a long period.
"If somebody picks up an injured echidna it is crucial to note down the exact location of where it was picked up from," Ms Dunbar said.
Echidnas have scent trails which act as a type of inbuilt GPS, if they are relocated they can lose their scent trail and risk leaving baby echidnas, known as puggles, to starve to death in their burrows.
If an echidna is injured by a car you should call WIRES immediately. The impact of a car accident can cause a puggle to roll some distance from the mother's body and they may be somewhere nearby.
If you see an unattended puggle you should avoid picking it up with bare hands.
"Puggles have very bad immune systems and bacteria from humans can be deadly for them," Ms Dunbar said.
"Echidnas can also overheat very quickly and should be kept in a cool environment or placed with a wet towel if it is hot."
Temperatures over 30 degrees Celsius can be fatal for echidnas.
You should also never use a shovel to lift an echidna as it often results in broken toes and spines.
Ms Dunbar said she had picked up a few echidnas in the past couple of weeks including one who sadly had to be euthanised due to broken bones.
"If an echidna breaks the bone inside its beak it will not be able to eat and has to be euthanised," she said.
If you find a puggle or injured echidna, you can reach WIRES on 1300 094 737.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.