The program was started with an idea from teacher and performer Greg Angus and the commitment and vision of Goulburn Mulwaree Library manager, Erin Williams, to design it and make it a reality. Created in conjunction with the Goulburn Mulwaree Library and the Lieder Theatre several years ago, all those groups, all the mentors, the actors, directors and other creatives involved in those shows have been like coaches (sorry for yet another sporting analogy) who give generously of their own time, not for personal accomplishment or acclaim, but to nurture talent, create opportunities and help to build a creative community.

