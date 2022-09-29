Goulburn Post
Southern Tablelands Football Association's u12 girls outclassed by Terrigal

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated September 29 2022 - 7:01am, first published 5:00am
The Southern Tablelands Football Association u12s girls tried their best against Terrigal. Picture supplied.

The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u12 girls soccer representative team have bowed out of the state run Champion of Champions competition.

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

