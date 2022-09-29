The Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) u12 girls soccer representative team have bowed out of the state run Champion of Champions competition.
They lost 2-0 to a strong Terrigal United side in the opening round of the knockout competition at Cookbundoon on Sunday, September 25.
Coach Lindsay Cosgrove was proud of his side despite the result and said it was all about gaining experience.
"It was a difficult match for the girls as they were not used to the fast pace of the game, but to their credit, they stuck to their task," Cosgrove said.
"The experience the local girls gained from playing such opposition will only help to improve their own game."
The u12s conceded a goal after just 10 minutes, but they started to fight back and were unlucky to not even the scores close to half time when striker Shae Dumesic's shot sailed just to the right of the goals.
The away side doubled their lead right before half time.
The girls refocused on the job at hand during the break and even though they had no interchange players to work with, they ran themselves to a standstill in the second half to keep Terrigal scoreless.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
