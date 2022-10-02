The young sports star of the week is back and this time round, we have a cyclist.
Elsie Apps has been blitzing it on the cycling stage, winning gold medals galore.
It all started when the 13-year-old came away with a perfect record following the NSW Road Championship at the end of August.
The Goulburn Cycle Club member won all three races in the u15s division, taking home gold in the Time Trial, Criterium and Road Race.
In the process, she earned herself an automatic selection in the NSW team.
That was followed by double gold in the u15s Criterium and Road Race events of the Australian Junior Road Championships in Wollongong earlier this month.
In the Time Trial, she finished just outside the medals in fourth place.
Graeme Northey from the Goulburn Cycle Club said the most impressive part of Elsie's wins was the convincing way in which she won them all.
"In all races at the state and national championships, she positioned herself perfectly throughout and at the finish, powered away for comfortable wins," Northey said.
"She's worked hard all year, made the state track and road teams, and those results are just reward."
Elsie's father Glen said he was proud of her efforts, but expected tougher challenges to come in future events.
"It's well deserved as I've noticed a massive improvement from her in the past year," he said.
"She'll be competing in u17 competitions now, so it'll be harder for her, but I think she's definitely up for it."
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
