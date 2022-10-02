Felicity Apps is the queen for the 71st Goulburn Lilac City Festival, edging out runner up Bec Priora.
Ms Apps raised over $6500 compared for the Festival and her chosen charity Convoy For Kids, about $3000 more than Ms Priora managed for the Festival and her charity The Leukemia Foundation.
The winner thanked all those who donated to her causes and explained why she applied.
"Convoy for Kids is a charity I've been involved in and supported for about seven years," Ms Apps said.
"My family and I attend the event every year.
"I've always wanted to be involved with the community and I wanted to be a role model for my kids.
"It's great for my kids to see me achieve this and I can't wait to be involved with next year's festival."
Jordan, 4, was crowned Lilac Princess while Ethan, 6, was the Lilac Prince.
The winners of the business and garden displays were also announced at the event opened by Goulburn Mulwaree Council mayor Peter Walker.
Judged by members of the Goulburn Soroptimists, Warrigal Goulburn was announced as the overall winner of the business display competition while BDCU The Collective Impact and the Australian Red Cross were highly commended.
Here were the other business display results:
The overall winner of the garden display was Rossiville's Ian and Georgina Chambers, the Betty Jam May Memorial went to John and Jan Weatherston and the judges choice award went to the Australian Plants Society and Frogs Landcare Goulburn.
Here were the other winners.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
