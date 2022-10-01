Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Junior Stockmen to host Annual Sponsor Night

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated October 1 2022 - 2:58am, first published 2:50am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Bryan Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh trying out the Hibo Burger Challenge at the Hibernian Hotel back in 2014. Picture by Chris Clarke.

With the Goulburn Junior Stockmen season done and dusted, there are still two events to look forward to.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.