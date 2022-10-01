With the Goulburn Junior Stockmen season done and dusted, there are still two events to look forward to.
One of them is the club's Annual Sponsor Night at the Goulburn Racecourse from 5.30pm on Saturday, October 22 which is their major fundraiser for the year.
This year's event will feature former rugby league players Bryan Fletcher and Nathan Hindmarsh.
This isn't the first time the two stars have been in town.
Back in 2014, they went to the Hibernian Hotel to successfully complete the Hibo Hero Burger Challenge which consisted of three types of chillies.
Tickets are $100 each and will include a two course meal, an auction and a live band.
The funds will go back to the club to help subsidise the cost of membership.
To book your spot, call Danielle on 0423 797 426.
The other event is their presentation day at the Goulburn Workers Club on Sunday, October 16.
Awards will be handed out to the u10 to u12 players from 1pm while the u13 to u16 players will receive theirs from 3.30pm.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
