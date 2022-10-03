Goulburn Post
Goulburn Streamliners 2022 event lures visitors from near and far

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated October 3 2022 - 5:42am, first published 1:30am
Hundreds of people flocked to the Goulburn Roundhouse on the weekend to catch a rare glimpse of 19 locos from throughout Australia.

