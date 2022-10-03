Hundreds of people flocked to the Goulburn Roundhouse on the weekend to catch a rare glimpse of 19 locos from throughout Australia.
The gathering was part of the Streamliners Australia 2022 event at the Goulburn Railway Heritage Centre (GRHC) off Braidwood Road from Friday, September 30 to Monday, October 1.
Streamliners Australia secretary Andrew Goonpan said the event, named after the unique loco shape, was last held in Goulburn in 2016. It was the instigated by former train driver, Bernie Baker, but could not be held on its usual five-year cycle in 2021 due to COVID.
"Goulburn really is the ideal spot because it's the only place in Australia that has a roundhouse large enough to accommodate 19 locos," he said.
The locos were up to 70 years old. They included "the star of the show," CL17, the last loco built in the 1960s under licence to Electro Motive Division, using the streamline shape.
"Everything built afterwards was a butter box or hood design and didn't have as much personality," Mr Goonspan said.
"It was the last one built in the world and Bernie thought is should be saved. If he hadn't done so (in 2018) it would have been melted down for razor blades."
ALSO READ:
Restoration started in 2019 and was expected to be finished in the next year, when it would be leased to Vintage Rail Tours.
Apart from loco 961, the others on display were in working order.
Organisers sold out of merchandise as people streamed through the gates, took in the sights and had a ride on a miniature steam train.
Brothers Ian and Robert Linton drove especially from Katoomba, while others came from Sydney and interstate. Journalist John Benson came from Kansas City, US with his assistant, Sandy Shaw to cover the spectacle for Rail Fan Railroad magazine. Another couple from Chicago wound the visit into their holiday.
There was also a healthy local turnout.
GRHC president Dale Wake said 300 to 400 people attended the event on Saturday, despite rainy weather. Numbers were also expected to be strong for Sunday and Monday.
Streamliners is likely to be held again in Goulburn in the next few years, Mr Goonspan said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.