Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Mulwaree Council responds to rate peg ruling

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated October 4 2022 - 5:41am, first published 5:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Mulwaree Council CEO Aaron Johansson says a 3.7 per cent rate cap for 2023/24 does not reflect rising costs. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The new Goulburn Mulwaree Council chief says a rate peg released for 2023/24 does not keep pace with the real cost of delivering services.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.