Lilac City Cinema has temporarily closed its doors.
Owners shared the news on social media on Monday, October 3, which caused a bit of a stir with patrons unsure how long the building would remain closed.
However, Cinema owner Mandy Moore said phone and internet issues are responsible for the closure and it shouldn't be too long to be back up and running again.
"We should be open in a few days when our parts turn up," Ms Moore said.
Ms Moore said they had arranged for a technician to look over the issue on Wednesday and they were confident they would be back to regular operation promptly.
