Heritage Minister James Griffin tours Goulburn's Kenmore Hospital after fire

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated October 5 2022 - 4:54am, first published 3:00am
The state's environment and heritage minister James Griffin and Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman toured Kenmore Hospital on Tuesday. They are pictured here afterwards at Saint Saviour's Cathedral. Picture by Louise Thrower.

The minister responsible for the State's heritage says he will explore further legal action against the owners of Kenmore Hospital over an alleged failure to maintain the site.

