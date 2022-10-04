A Goulburn woman has been sentenced in relation to a case of negligent driving that resulted in a man losing his lower leg.
Tenniel Grindle, 39, pleaded guilty to one count of negligent driving occasioning grievous bodily harm at Goulburn Local Court on September 28.
According to police documents, Grindle's car collided with a motorbike at the roundabout that intersects Clinton and Bourke streets on April 15 about 1pm.
Video footage shown in court revealed Grindle had slowed at the intersection having noticed a red-coloured car travelling through the roundabout from the opposite direction.
A motorcycle then entered the roundabout from Grindle's right, not giving way to the red car. Grindle entered the roundabout and collided with the near side of the motorbike.
Police documents revealed the rider became trapped under the motorbike and a passenger was thrown from the bike. Both were air-lifted to Canberra Hospital.
The rider sustained a broken pelvis and hip, multiple fractured ribs, a mass on his kidney and his left leg was amputated below the knee.
Grindle's lawyer, Hassan Ameen, argued that the issue was not that Grindle had been careless, but should have been "more cautious and careful".
"She thought the red car was going straight and that she had time to cross, during that time the motorbike crossed her path," he said.
Mr Ameen said Grindle had been a volunteer with the State Emergency Service for 11 years and had driven trucks as part of her work.
He urged the magistrate to consider the impact the incident had on Grindle's mental health. Grindle had since begun medication to help with anxiety and depression.
Police prosecutor Jason Ryan said the incident clearly was not an intentional act.
Mr Ryan said while the chance of Grindle reoffending was low, there were other purposes of sentencing to consider in such a serious matter.
"Given that the victim is now incapable of walking, it's not just the injury sustained but the reverberating consequences," he said.
Magistrate Geraldine Beattie said it was easy for things to go wrong at roundabouts and people commonly misunderstood the rules.
"It's negligence not dangerous driving," she said.
Magistrate Beattie acknowledged Grindle's contribution to the community, which as an SES volunteer included attending road trauma.
"I'm sure if you could undo the decision you made, you would do it in a heartbeat," she said.
Magistrate Beattie said she was recording a conviction aware of the consequences it would have upon Grindle.
Grindle was given a nine-month community corrections order, fined $1500 and had her licence disqualified for 12 months.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
