The Workers Club Art Prize is back for the first time since the COVID-19 pandemic.
Goulburn and District Art Society member Lesley Whitten said the annual event, which began in 2002, is a testament to local artists.
"We're really the only art society in the whole region that has a judged exhibition to the extent that we give away quite a few thousand dollars," she said.
This year's prize pool is some $6750 to be divided amongst the winners of each category. The money has been donated by local people and businesses who support art in Goulburn.
Some 210 pieces of art will be displayed at the event, which is a collection of work by 48 artists.
"The quality of the artwork this year is absolutely amazing," Ms Whitten said.
Ms Whitten said the pandemic had allowed artists time to hone their craft, with many now looking forward to the opportunity to exhibit and sell their works.
She said a particular highlight was the involvement of homegrown artists with 31 of the 48 contributors this year coming from the region.
"I think it's just wonderful for our region," Ms Whitten said.
The exhibition itself has also helped to grow the numbers in what Ms Whitten described as a medium-sized art community. The society has welcomed three new members thanks to the exhibition.
"The artists that we have in our art society are a mixture of professional artists and hobbyists," she said.
Ms Whitten said art plays an important role within communities and with time, she hopes to see more of it on display around Goulburn.
"It doesn't matter where you go, you will always find a lovely gallery with local art but, in Goulburn you can't do that," she said.
To display art requires space, and the society is working with Goulburn Mulwaree Council to find a suitable exhibition site. She said the aim was to be hold more open days and encourage a "greater appreciation" for art within the community.
The Society, which has operated from the old council depot on Bourke Street for the past four years, hopes to have a new home at the end of the year.
"Council is putting together a community working party to discuss premises," she said.
An exhibition of works for the Goulburn Workers Club Art Prize will be at 1 McKell Place from Friday, October 7 to Sunday, October 9. Phone 4829 2300.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
