Update Thursday 3.15pm
Upper Lachlan Shire Council has advised of the following road closures:
Thursday 10.30am
Goulburn Mulwaree Council has advised of the following road closures, following steady rain in the past 24 hours.
Goulburn Airport recorded 21mm in the 24 hours to 9am Thursday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
The closures are:
People are urged to drive with caution, with water over the road or damaged pavement on:
Upper Lachlan Council has also advised that the Gunning Showgrounds are closed due to wet weather and will be reassessed next week.
In addition, following SES advice about severe weather, it has also postponed a 'Multi Sport Come and Try Day' which was due to be held at Crookwell's Lin Cooper and Todkill Park sporting fields on Saturday, October 8.
The day was to include Dauntless MC Hip Hop/Parkour workshops and a performance which was due to be held this Saturday 8th October 2022.
General manager Colleen Worthy said the council had no choice but to postpone the event, given heavy rain, wind and potential flooding.
"The council wishes to thank everyone who has been working hard behind the scenes to make this event happen. A suitable date to hold (it) in the next school holidays will be planned," she said.
People will be advised when the new date is set, with those currently registered contacted by text message.
The event is expected to be held in the January school holidays.
In related news, Upper Lachlan is one of 27 local government areas that qualify for Commonwealth-State Disaster Recovery Funding Arrangements (DRFA) following flooding from September 14.
"Eleven of these LGAs were also disaster declared in August, which demonstrates how challenging it can be for these communities to get back on their feet," emergency management minister, Murray Watt said.
"Some financial support has already been made available through the Commonwealth and State governments for the August floods, but councils are facing significant repairs to public assets damaged in the latest event, and our priority is to provide the support we can."
Assistance available under the DRFA may include:
For information on personal hardship and distress assistance, contact Service NSW on 13 77 88.
