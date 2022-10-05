Heavy patching work on a district haulage route is expected to begin next month as part of the next stage of safety improvements.
Residents have long complained about the state of Jerrara Road, linking the Hume Highway and Bungonia. Multiquip Quarries uses the 14km road and a section of Oallen Ford Road as its haul route.
But as previously reported, the council and the company are at loggerheads over upgrade costs and the share of financial responsibility.
The first phase, costing more than $1.78 million, involved urgent repairs undertaken by the council. It aims to recoup the amount from Multiquip through additional section 94 contributions.
On Tuesday, councillors awarded a $2,425,558 tender to Unanderra-based Roadworx Resurfacing to undertake heavy patching and stabilisation on Jerrara Road.
It won the tender against two other companies, Denrith Pty Ltd and Stabilisation Pavement Australia Pty Ltd.
CEO Aaron Johansson has been authorised to approve variations up up to 15 per cent, or $363,833 on the project.
The expenditure and earlier drainage and pavement repair works will be included in a deed of agreement with Multiquip. Mr Johansson told councillors that agreement still hadn't been struck on the deed terms.
The work is expected to begin in November when the weather warms up.
A report stated that Multiquip had "failed to meet several conditions under its 2009 approval.
"These failings have now seen the haulage route to Ardmore Park (quarry) compromised," it stated.
Resident Leisha Cox-Barlow told The Post last week that the road was dangerous and people had removed 60km/h signs installed as a safety measure.
Meantime, Roadworx will also undertake stabilised heavy patching on Towrang Road.
Councillors approved the $494,623 cost on Tuesday, with allowance for a five per cent variation.
A report stated that the road had "deteriorated substantially" since the 2022/23 capital works budget was approved. It prompted executive staff in August to request and additional $530,00 for pavement rehabilitation works.
ALSO READ: SES warns residents to prepare for deluge
Roadworx was awarded the job after a panel of four companies that the council earlier commissioned to deliver pavement stabilisation, was invited to submit costings.
In related news, Marulan company, Coopers Earthmoving has won a tender to rehabilitate a section of Windellama Road. It stretches from the Muffets Lane intersection back to work already underway as part of stage two.
Coopers will undertake the stage three project for $821,101. It beat off Goulburn companies, Denrith Pty Ltd and JCF Contracting.
The $5.56m Windellama Road project is funded by state and federal governments and is expected to be completed by May, 2023.
Cr Andrew Banfield declared pecuniary interests in both projects for which Denrith tendered. His brother-in-law, Andy Divall, is a director and Cr Banfield works for the Denrith group of companies.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.