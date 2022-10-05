Goulburn Post
Goulburn Mulwaree Council commissions work on Jerrara Road

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated October 5 2022 - 5:52am, first published 5:30am
Heavy patching work on Jerrara Road is scheduled to start next month when conditions are more favourable. Picture supplied.

Heavy patching work on a district haulage route is expected to begin next month as part of the next stage of safety improvements.

