The winter teams competition has concluded at the Goulburn Table Tennis Club.
Michael Turner, Lachlan Bill and Harry Mavrolelefterou of the Rabbitohs took out the A Grade event at the John Lees Centre, edging out the Eagles' triplets of Richie Jiang, Isaac Mavrolefterou and Dave Manning.
The B Grade competition was taken out by Chising Chung, Joanne Dungey and Shannon Trama of the Dockers with Elisa Chung, Tony McWhirter and Kevin Fitzgerald of the Jet Setters finishing as runners up.
Club officials said there was plenty of participants in the B Grade, but not so in the top grade.
"We are delighted with the number of players in B Grade and the Wednesday morning 10am to midday group social table tennis is going great guns with record numbers too," a spokesperson said.
"However, A Grade numbers are struggling."
They said the record low number of players was brought about due to a variety of factors.
"Some of the factors include player injury and illness, work commitments, overseas travel, competition with the strong Canberra events, retirements, players moving away, the postponement of the welcomed return of two times Goulburn Champion John Leask and COVID."
They said they hoped A Grade numbers would recover strongly early next year when most of those factors resolve.
The final event of the year at the Goulburn Table Tennis Club is the spring teams competition which has just begun.
This is the first time the club has trialled a four-season year instead of the usual two, which has been the norm for the past 60 years.
For those who don't want to play matches, practice is also held on Thursday and Friday nights from 7pm at the John Lees Centre on Sportsway and anyone is welcome to attend.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
