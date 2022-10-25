It all started with a man, a truck and a dream.
That's how Pam Granger tells it about the freight carrying business she and her late husband, Hugh, started in 1953. Years of hard work, including that of their three sons, transformed it into an interstate outfit and one of the longest running Goulburn firms.
Now, Grangers Freight Lines is closing on Friday after 69 years. Part of the business will be sold to Doble Express, while the interstate freight division will cease.
"It's sad but it's time for the boys to move on and do other things," Mrs Granger said.
"The boys" are sons Peter and Rodney. Son, Michael, also worked in the business for many years but has since left.
Peter said several factors had influenced the "difficult decision" to wind up the family firm.
"You just can't get interstate drivers and trucking businesses are closing everywhere," he said.
Rising fuel costs, which affected almost every aspect of operations, also played a part. But the brothers are also keen to semi-retire and pursue other interests.
They grew up with the business and remembered their father bringing back all manner of damaged vehicles when he had the salvage division. They also learnt to drive early.
Mrs Granger said before they married in 1962, Hugh carted wool using his Bedford truck. He soon upgraded to a Dodge, which had the largest tray in Goulburn, and carried freight from here to Sydney and return, over Razorback.
Hugh converted the tray for heavy salvage, including a crane, and recovered semi-trailers from NSW and interstate.
"Hugh was very well known among the big companies in the transport industry," Mrs Granger said.
"We were available for salvage 24 hours a day. We didn't have any days off."
At the same time, the company delivered furniture using 12 trucks, which were only sold in the early 1980s when the business concentrated more on freight.
In 1963/64, large firms like IPEC asked Grangers to start a courier service. Hugh and Pam leased a shed in Clinton Street behind Parletts' services station.
"I'd go down at night and help load it all up. We had a German Shepherd tied up there for security," Mrs Granger said.
The now retired Mick McClay worked for the company for 38 years.
The business grew and at one stage, Grangers also took on the BP fuel depot in Braidwood Road, delivering to town and rural properties with three trucks.
By 1969 when the firm moved to Craig Street, it had three vans, the salvage crane and several carrier vehicles. There also bought their first forklift.
In 1997, Grangers moved to its current Oxley Street premises.
"We outgrew it the minute we walked in," Mrs Granger said.
Hugh encouraged his three sons to learn trades before deciding if they wanted to work in the business. All became vehicle mechanics and worked for large transport companies before bringing their experience 'back to the fold' at various times. Today, the three are company directors.
"Dad drilled into us that you didn't get anything if you didn't work hard," Peter said.
By the early 2000s when the company entered the interstate freight network, worker numbers had grown from the eight employed in the 1990s. Around the same time, Grangers started a Moss Vale depot.
In 2009, the company delivered 17 semitrailers of donated food and items to Victorian bushfire victims, free of charge.
Peter said his father, a former Goulburn Apex member, was always community minded and helped several local charities with equipment.
"I can (also) remember as a kid that Dad would be over in Eastgrove or Avoca Street with his truck, helping people get out of the floods," he said.
Hugh semi-retired in 2002 to the family farm and passed away in 2006.
The boys and a loyal band of employees took the business forward. Peter said the work was hard and often involved 14-hour days.
Rodney told The Post he was proud of his family's business longevity.
"I've got mixed emotions (about the closure) because we're both young enough to do other things. It's a timing issue and we've worked hard over the years. We'll step back and take life a bit easier," he said.
Doble Express, which is expanding its NSW network, is purchasing the Goulburn and Moss Vale depots and will continue the courier, small parcel and FedEx services from those locations. The freight division will close.
Some of the 30 employees have transferred to Doble, while others have left.
Pickles auction house will sell all surplus equipment online from November 18 to 22.
Pam said her sons had to be diverse and hands on in the business but now it was time for a change.
"It's been a big concern and has more potential still but the boys want to move on. I totally accept that because life is too short," she said.
