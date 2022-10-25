Community cries to save Gunning's Coronation Theatre have been heard with more than $498,000 in funding announced for urgent renovations.
Max Cullen and Margarita Georgiadis have maintained the historic landmark building and adjoining gardens for the past 19 years, transforming it into the multi-discipline Gunning Arts Centre.
The Theatre currently houses The Picture House Gallery and Bookshop, and supports the activities of more than 10 community arts groups and practitioners.
Mr Cullen and Ms Georgiadis were thrilled with the announcement.
"We are so happy that this significant historical, iconic building in Gunning, will receive funds for the urgent renovations necessary to keep the Coronation Theatre going for the community and for generations to come," they said.
"We are so grateful to the NSW Government, Upper Lachlan Shire Council and the Gunning and broader community for all their support to help save this cherished building".
To qualify for the NSW Government's Creative Capital program, which was the source of the funding, the couple had to actively raise $10,000.
Upper Lachlan Shire general manager Colleen Worthy said she was grateful for the overwhelming community support.
"The GoFundMe campaign to save the theatre raised $10,000 in crowd sourcing and donations," she said.
"It's heartening when a project like this has such widespread support."
Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin and Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman made the funding announcement on Friday, October 21.
Member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman said she was delighted the Government was funding the essential repairs needed to maintain the Theatre.
The Coronation Theatre's leaking roof will be repaired and the addition of insulation to the walls and windows will enable performances to be held throughout the year.
"The Coronation Theatre is well used and loved by the community as a performance space, an art gallery, art studio and workshop, cultural meeting place, and premises for the local arts and crafts association," she said.
Minister for the Arts Ben Franklin said the funding would benefit the entirety of the Southern Tablelands by providing new opportunities for audiences to engage in arts and cultural experiences with quality infrastructure.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
