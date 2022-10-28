Councillors will consider their response to Veolia's energy from waste proposal at an extraordinary meeting next month.
On Wednesday, the company released its much-awaited environmental impact statement (EIS) for its $600 million advanced energy recovery centre.
The facility, planned for the Woodlawn eco-precinct, 6km west of Tarago, would divert up to 380,000 tonnes of waste from landfill annually. Veolia says it will generate 30 megawatts of electricity for the grid annually and operate 24 hours a day all-year round for a maximum 30 years.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council CEO Aaron Johannson said an extraordinary meeting would be held on November 29 to finalise the organisation's response to the EIS.
Planning staff are scrutinising the 3000-page report. It includes a 334-page summary document and appendices examining air quality and odour, human health, water, noise, contamination, traffic and transport and other potential impacts.
The council last year voted to oppose the development on the basis that environment, human, animal and biodiversity health protection "were not assured."
However the company says studies prove the facility meets all regulations for human health, water quality and food production. State planners would also assess scrutinise the studies' accuracy, project director Kathryn Whitfield told The Post.
The EIS is on exhibition until December 6 and public submissions are invited.
Mr Johansson said the organisation was disappointed the NSW Department of Planning, Industry and Environment had not granted a three-month exhibition period, requested last year.
"I have spoken to a senior member of the Department's planning team but in effect, we have been told that the six week exhibition is generous," he said.
"We now have 42 days to prepare a response to a significant body of work, which we will do."
Ms Whitfield said the Department determined the exhibition period but if people believed it was too short, this could be expressed in submissions.
Mr Johansson also encouraged people to make a submission via the NSW Planning Portal.
The council has been provided with Veolia's community guides to the EIS. These are available at the Bourke Street Civic Centre.
Ms Whitfield said the company produced the guides as an easy to understand reference to make the EIS more accessible. It points to specific sections in the study if people want more detailed information.
Community information sessions will also be held at the Goulburn Workers Club on November 5 from 10am to 1pm and at the Tarago Hall on November 12 from 10am to 1pm.
Project representatives will also be available at Veolia, 619 Collector Road, each Wednesday from 10am to 1pm and a series of pop-up stands and online sessions are also planned throughout the region.
The council meeting on November 29 is open to the public and will be live-streamed and recorded. The link will be made available on the Council website.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
