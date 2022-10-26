Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Veolia releases environmental impact statement for Tarago waste to energy facility

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated October 26 2022 - 2:37am, first published 2:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Veolia's advanced recovery centre project director, Kathryn Whitfield says the facility, to be built behind her at the Woodlawn eco-precinct, meets all regulatory requirements and will be safe to the community. Picture by Louise Thrower.

Signs lining the road to the Woodlawn Eco-precinct near Tarago make a clear statement.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.