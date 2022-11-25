Do we have a future Matilda in the form of Lilly Skelly?
The 15-year-old from Crookwell will definitely be knocking on the door of the national team in the future after making appearances for both the Junior and Young Matildas recently in what she described as a very good experience.
"I was really excited when I received an email telling me I was selected and couldn't wait to get out onto the pitch," Lilly said.
She was part of the Junior Matildas squad that took on the Korean u15s side in a three match series on October 30, November 2 and November 4 at Kingscliff Soccer Club and Burleigh Heads.
READ ALSO:
She played over 45 minutes of football in all of those matches.
That was followed by a shock call up to the Young Matildas setup on November 13 as their scheduled match against Papua New Guinea was called off and they needed more players to make up an intrasquad match at Queanbeyan's Seiffert Oval.
While achievements are coming thick and fast for the South East Phoenix player, she is concentrating on improving her positional play at the moment.
"I also want to work on my defensive game and arrive at the box at the right time," she said.
She also learns from others by watching tutorials on Youtube and by watching a lot of football, especially the Spanish League.
"I love Lionel Messi and I love Spanish football because it is fast and tactical," she said.
Lilly's mother Liddy Skelly said both her husband and herself were proud of what transpired and said she deserved every bit of success that came her way.
"She's very committed and determined and from a young age, she did a lot of training in the backyard," she said.
Lilly grew up playing football in Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) competitions and director Craig Norris said everyone was supportive of her journey.
"We've all enjoyed watching Lilly develop as a player," Norris said.
"Her dedication has seen her make it to the highest level for her age and we believe the best is still to come."
With the AFC u17 Women's Asian Cup Round 1 qualifiers set for April next year, the matches against Korea were used to help the young players develop and experience international competition.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a weekly email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.