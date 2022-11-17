Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

United Services Union and Upper Lachlan Council clash over picnic day

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 18 2022 - 10:28am, first published 10:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Upper Lachlan Shire Council general manager Colleen Worthy. Picture supplied.

Upper Lachlan Shire Council's boss has rejected claims her organisation has "wasted ratepayers' money" in regard to a union picnic day.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.