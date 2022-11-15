Isy Cappo finished her High School Certificate just a few weeks ago, now she is performing as one of the lead acts at a festival.
The 17-year-old Goulburn musician will be joining other artists from around Australia at the Australian Blues Festival held in Goulburn from Friday, November 18 to Sunday, November 20.
Isy said she was "absolutely stoked" to be a part of the weekend lineup.
"My original song 'Circles' was sent to the organisers of the Festival and they offered me a spot in their lineup," she said.
'Circles' is Isy's eighth single and has a deeper bluesy feel in comparison to her previous ones.
Isy said she had "twisted" her other songs to match the "vibe" of the Blues Festival.
"We're doing them in a laid-back swing version which is cool," she said.
Isy is a multi-instrumentalist singer-songwriter and will be performing with her band at the Festival.
"For all of my songs I either sit with my guitar or my piano or even the drums, and I start with something that sounds sick and fresh and new, and then I add my own vocals," she said.
"I tend to create the song before I go out to the studio and then tell them, 'this is what I want to create'.
"I kind of do a rough sketch because I play every instrument, but it's not to my standard, so when it comes to recording we get some professionals in and they do their thing."
Gaining more than 300k plays on Spotify in an incredibly short space of time, it is clear that her music is resonating with an ever-growing audience.
ALSO READ: Hockey state champions stranded in Bathurst
Isy said it had been a while since she performed in Goulburn, having recently gone on a road trip with her band before diving into HSC study.
"We left Goulburn and went straight to Byron Bay and did a bit of a busking festival which was sick, then did the Futureproof youth festival in Sydney, and then we came home," she said.
"It was an adventure, I think we spent like 68 hours together, which is really fun with a bunch of boys."
Previously, Isy and her band played in the Australian Blues Festival youth showcase.
"I always performed that but this year I'm actually getting up and doing my own original stuff which is really cool," she said.
Hoping to focus on playing more gigs now she has finished HSC, Isy said she would be heading to the Australian Institute of Music in Sydney to study next year.
"I know everyone in Goulburn fully supports me and my dreams but the industry is a lot bigger than Goulburn itself, so it's just about getting my name out there, it's gonna be great," she said.
You can catch Isy Cappo and her band and the Hume Conservatorium on Friday, November 18 from 2pm to 3pm and at the Workers Club Lounge on Saturday, November 19 from 11am to midday.
They will also be playing at Convoy For Kids from 5.30pm to 6.30pm on Saturday, November 19, which has been organised for the same weekend.
"It's a huge weekend for Goulburn and I'm so proud to be in among the live music right here at home showcasing my originals and a few classic covers," Isy said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Make sure you are signed up for our breaking news and regular newsletters
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.