Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Restored Stations of the Cross return to Goulburn's Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated November 15 2022 - 1:07pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A major milestone in Sts Peter and Paul's Cathedral's restoration has been reached with the return of the Stations of the Cross.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.