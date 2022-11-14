Gunning residents have been urged to monitor conditions following another downpour on Sunday.
Up to 39mm fell in the area on Sunday, according to Argyle SES cluster commander, Bob Bell.
The forecast prompted the SES to move caravanners out of Barbour Park on Sunday as a precaution. Mr Bell said it only took 37mm two weeks ago to create severe flooding in Gunning's main street and surrounding area, due to saturated catchments. This time, the SES wanted people to be prepared.
"The river was coming up and there were flows in the upper catchment," he said about the weekend rain.
"...We were worried about flash flooding but it didn't happen."
Residents were put on 'watch and act' alert but on Monday, this was revised to 'monitor conditions.'
SES and RFS crews prepared sandbags on Sunday for residents. Mr Bell said while some were delivered, others had enough from two weeks ago.
While Meadow Creek, running through the town, was swollen on Sunday night, it was receding on Monday.
The deluge defied expectations of significant flooding in the region.
Collingwood property, northeast of Gunning, reported 44mm across Sunday and Monday, which swelled the Lachlan River and creeks but did not create flooding.
Goulburn airport recorded 42mm in the 24 hours to 9am Monday, according to the Bureau of Meteorology.
"It has put us into floods before, but not this time," Mr Bell said.
"Even at Eastgrove, there was not a lot lying around."
Mr Bell said for some reason the water had dispersed more quickly across the region. He has a theory that recent deluges have helped clear out rivers and free up flow.
Meantime, several roads have been closed across the area as a result of the recent rain. Several remain closed from September flooding.
They are:
The Old Federal Highway at Collector
Closed Sporting Fields
Drive with caution: damaged pavement / water over road
