Laggan resident Stuart McWilliam runs 110km to Goulburn to raise money for premature babies

Sophie Bennett
By Sophie Bennett
November 17 2022 - 5:00pm
Stuart McWilliam heading back to Laggan after running the 55km to Goulburn. Picture by Jacob McMaster

As Nix celebrates his fifth birthday, his father Stuart McWilliam has set out on a 110km run to raise money to purchase equipment for neonatal intensive care units.

Local News

