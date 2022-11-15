A raffle organised by a Goulburn doctor has raised nearly $20,000 to go towards buying antibiotics for a hospital in Ukraine.
Goldsmith Street Surgery General Practitioner Natalia Peker was distraught when Russia invaded Ukraine in February, with her relatives thrown into the midst of war.
Though she managed to rescue her elderly mother from Ukraine and has since been joined in Goulburn by her aunt, cousin and her cousin's son, her nephew has been working at an emergency hospital in the City of Dnipropetrovsk.
Now, using the money raised, Dr Peker plans to organise antibiotics to be purchased in Poland or Latvia and sent to her nephew's hospital through a network of volunteers.
Practice Manager Mandy McColl said she had witnessed Dr Peker arriving to work in tears daily and decided to help her find a way to provide practical support to Ukraine.
Dr Peker, Ms McColl and a group of Ukrainian friends launched the fundraiser in late April and the official draw was held at the Practice on Tuesday, November 15.
The draw took place at a hopeful time as Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said at the G20 Summit in Indonesia that now was the time to push for peace after Russia's defeat in the southern city of Kherson.
Dr Peker said her nephew had been working late at night when Kherson, the city where he was born, was liberated.
"He sent me messages sharing his excitement," she said.
Regardless of whether the war is close to an end, Ukraine has a long road of recovery ahead, and medical supplies will be a necessary aid according to Dr Peker.
Ms McColl said it had been a pleasure to help Dr Peker organise the raffle.
Through the generosity of the Goulburn community, the group gathered a total of 26 prizes ranging from artworks to pearls.
First place won an artwork by Ian Henderson depicting a pathway in Cheltenham, UK, which the artist described as "an environment to parade up and down freely", a scenario he hopes awaits Ukrainians.
"Some people wanted to just donate money but I encouraged people to go in the running for the raffle," Ms McColl said.
As Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker drew the 26 winners, names from Goulburn, Braidwood, Gunning and Wollongong appeared, revealing the wide reach of the fundraiser.
Dr Peker said one couple from Bungonia even donated a percentage of profits from selling their property to the fundraiser.
"I have no words to describe the generosity of the community," she said.
Reflecting on her past 18 years in Goulburn, Dr Peker said many of her patients had believed she was Russian until cautiously asking for clarification as war was declared.
"I had to tell them I was from Ukraine," she said.
"I feel sorry for Russia and the way [Vladimir Putin] has humiliated and destroyed the country."
Dr Peker said she had a sister who moved to Moscow many years ago and knew nothing more than the fact she, and her family, were alive.
"We're scared her son will be sent to fight against his own brother," she said.
Although the raffle has been drawn, Mandy McColl said they would leave the fundraising bank account open if anyone wanted to donate to provide further support.
Mayor Walker said Dr Peker had inspired him and sent regards on behalf of Goulburn to her nephew in Ukraine.
"And for heaven's sake, tell him to stay safe," he said.
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
