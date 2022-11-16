Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People
Opinion

Former Goulburn local and global UNICEF spokesperson James Elder discusses drought and malnutrition

By James Elder
Updated November 17 2022 - 2:58pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
James Elder in Somalia, October 2022. Picture supplied

Aamina. Fawzia. Nala. All mothers. All grief-stricken. All women whose heroic efforts to save their children were not enough.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.