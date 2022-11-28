The Goulburn branch of Signature Training has opened its doors.
Offering a range of certified courses ranging from hospitality to aged care, branch manager Santosh Lamichhane said he was excited for the opportunity.
"I've been in Goulburn since 2014 and I noticed the gap, I've worked in the hospitality field and I've worked in the aged care field," Mr Lamichhane said.
"I know there is a gap and we need to get our youth and our community trained up in those areas."
He said he had spoken with Signature Training about the shortfalls he had noticed in the region and was grateful for their support to launch the local branch.
"I'm super excited, our CEO has a vision to help the community and I share that same vision," he said.
"I had spoken to our CEO [about the shortages I'd seen] and he said 'Ok, let's do this'."
The offices were officially opened on November 28 with Mayor Peter Walker cutting the ribbon in a special opening ceremony.
He was joined by Councillor Daniel Strickland and both agreed the biggest benefit was the retention of young people looking to upskill out of high school.
"It gives us a twofold opportunity to employ people that are here in our community and also in conjunction with Signature Training to keep our younger people here as well," Cr Walker said in his address. "But it doesn't stop people of my vintage seeking further training as well."
Cr Strickland said it had become commonplace in most of regional NSW that youth get through high school then have to branch out for further opportunities and was hopeful this would provide upskilling avenues locally.
Cr Walker said he had generated a great friendship over the years with Mr Lamichhane and saw the opening as a wonderful outcome for the region.
"The areas they're looking to promote and assist with ... we could walk up the street and point out the number of businesses hanging out for people with those qualifications," he said.
Mr Walker put an emphasis on hositality and healthcare training, but Signature Training offers an array of programs suited to people spanning a number of fields.
Mr Lamichhane said his priority now was getting people through the door and helping provide them skills.
"I'm excited to be here and I want to help the community wherever possible through training, coaching and mentoring," he said.
"I've got the support from my mentors and with the support of the community we'll make it successful."
