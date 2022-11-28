Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Signature Training College opens Goulburn branch, aims to upskill youth

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated November 28 2022 - 3:16pm, first published 1:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Signature training branch manager Santosh Lamichhane is excited to open the doors in Goulburn and help people with their training. Pictures by Jacob McMaster.

The Goulburn branch of Signature Training has opened its doors.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.