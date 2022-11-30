More than $3000 was raised in support of three health causes at the Goulburn Mulwaree Council's Awareness Day on November 30.
A team of council staff had taken up the challenge for Movember with 14 entrants growing the upper lip bristles over the month where they raised a good amount from donations.
However, the council pulled together a car and bike show at its Hetherington Street depot where staff members also took up the call to spray their hair or beards in pink, raising funds for the Breast Cancer Foundation.
"We've also incorporated some fundraising for Dan Tetley who is a council employee," Council's Communications Officer Bec O'Neill said.
Mr Tetley is raising funds for a potentially life-saving liver transplant.
Staff competed to guess who owned each of the cars and bikes on show, with the lucky winner getting the afternoon off.
However, Ms O'Neill said the day was also about ensuring everyone was happy and health.
"We've also got some mental health champions out here, I am one of those, we've had training in accidental counselling , so we spark conversations around mental health awareness and just make sure everyone in the workforce is as good as they can be," she said.
"There is a various range of mental health champions, because not everybody wants to talk to the same person, so we've got a vast range of personalities in the mix."
Staff members enjoyed a sausage sizzle and coffees in the sunshine, while buckets went around for each of the causes.
Ms O'Neill said $3000 had been raised in support of the causes before inclusion of the donations on Wednesday.
She said counting would not be completed until Thursday, but commended everyone on their involvement saying people had given generously.
