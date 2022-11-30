Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Show Young Woman for 2023 to be decided at special dinner

Jacob McMaster
By Jacob McMaster
Updated December 1 2022 - 10:52am, first published 9:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2022 Goulburn Show Young Woman is Claire Liversidge, who is ready to hand off the sash to this year's winning contender.

A dinner will help decide the Goulburn Show's 2023 Young Woman in December.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Jacob McMaster

Jacob McMaster

Deputy Editor

I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.