A dinner will help decide the Goulburn Show's 2023 Young Woman in December.
Though the Goulburn Show won't run until March 4-5, organisers said the Young Woman contender had to be decided ahead of the Zone 3 final competition.
"An ideal candidate will be someone who is a well-rounded ambassador for the show in general," Show society president Jacki Waugh said.
"They'll be someone who is happy to represent the rural community."
Ms Waugh said Goulburn had enjoyed some strong contenders in the renamed competition previously and was looking forward to seeing the new Young Woman taking it to the zone competition again this year, when it is held in Yass in February.
The Goulburn Young Woman will be announced at a dinner on December 10.
Details around the pavillion competitions are also starting to flow on to the website with a goal of giving people plenty of time to prepare.
"We've been busy getting the schedules ready because people need time to get their entries ready."
Organisers are still in discussions around what entertainment and attractions might be available for the show.
However, Mr Waugh encouraged anyone who hasn't yet experienced a Goulburn Show to check out the animal nursery and pavilion displays when it rolls around.
"I'd definitely say the animal nursery and the pavilions are the must-see attractions," she said.
She said there would be a wonderful array of furry friends for young people to meet and pet, while the pavilions provide for a wonderful over-arching look at entries across more than 20 categories.
However, Ms Waugh said there would be so many attractions for visitors and locals that it was hard to single out any one or two things across the weekend.
She said with organising efforts ramping up ahead of the 2023 Show that volunteers had been delighted to be given various bits of recognition around town.
Volunteers were part of the Portraits on Main exhibition by Tina Milsom.
"That was really nice to have a photo in that, we're all volunteers, so it's really nice to be promoted that way," she said.
The Show Committee was also presented a State Recognition by Wendy Tuckerman in NSW Parliament for their efforts as part of this year's Goulburn Show.
Also with Christmas just around the corner, why not think about a show membership as a gift for family and friends.
For further info call the society on 0428 298 157 or check out www.goulburnshow.com.au or on the Goulburn Show Facebook page.
I am passionate about amplifying people's stories and trying to do them justice in the written word. I find pressure washing videos soothing. email me jacob.mcmaster@austcommunitymedia.com.au or 0406 212 845.
