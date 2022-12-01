Ten years in the making, Collector Wind Farm officially opened on Tuesday, November 29.
The wind farm is one of the newest in NSW and the largest of RATCH-Australia's portfolio.
RATCH-Australia's CEO, Polagorn Kheosiplard, said the wind farm was an important step in Australia's journey to decarbonisation.
"We are very proud to be able to produce clean, cheap energy for the market," he said.
RATCH-Australia currently owns both renewable energy and fossil fuel power stations in Australia.
According to the company, the wind farm's 54 turbines will produce 528GWh each year which is enough to power 80,000 average NSW homes.
This amount of clean energy is enough to save approximately 320,000 tonnes of CO2 emissions each year, the equivalent of taking 120,000 cars off the road.
The construction period saw the employment of 150 people and the wind farm will now be managed by 10 full-time staff.
"We are happy that we have been able to share benefits with the Collector community since we started operating," Mr Kheosiplard said.
Over the past two years, RATCH-Australia has distributed almost half a million dollars in grants to community organisations in Collector and surrounds.
"It is nice to see these grants being put to good use as we can see the Collector Memorial Hall, Uniting Church and Oval making improvements to their facilities, for example," Mr Kheosiplard said.
At the official opening ceremony, Mr Kheosiplard was joined by Clean Energy Finance Corporation CEO Ian Learmonth and Thai Deputy Ambassador Sira Swangsilpa.
Mr Kheosiplard said the project would not have been possible without the early support of the Clean Energy Finance Corporation (CEFC).
CEFC CEO, Ian Learmonth, said it was great to see the Collector Wind Farm open.
"The CEFC has been a long-term investor in the wind sector and this is another excellent example of the CEFC 'bridge to contracting' finance strategy, which has supported the accelerated project," he said.
"We're proud to be working with international renewable developers to invest and expand Australian renewable generation to support the transition to net zero."
Sophie is a general reporter for the Goulburn Post and Southern Highland News. Email: sophie.bennett@austcommunitymedia.com.au Phone: 0409 237 628
