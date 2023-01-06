The council has given some tender loving care to one of Goulburn's key connecting CBD lanes but others could do with similar attention, according to some.
New seating and artwork dot Russell Lane, complementing existing murals, courtesy of a Streets as Shared Spaces grant.
Nearby, Empire Lane is also a popular pedestrian transit between the Ellesmere Street car park and shops in the Auburn Street block between Clifford and Goldsmith Streets.
But opinion is mixed on its appearance and ambiance.
"It needs to be cleaned up. It stinks!" one woman told The Post.
"I use it several times every day because it's convenient but it's always filthy."
Another woman said she loved the artwork but not a Satan image on the wall.
"But I don't like the fact that people are drinking and smoking out here at night. It makes me feel uncomfortable when I'm walking through," she said.
Another passerby described the access as "cold looking."
"It feels like a city lane and can smell like urine but it's a great access. It's a cold lane but could be beautiful," she said.
She suggested better lighting and artwork to soften its appearance. The woman said she loved Melbourne's lanes with their cafes and shops.
But Bungonia man, John Wiggan said while Empire Lane could do with a paint and a better covering over a keg access, it was otherwise "okay."
"This is a good connector to the Ellesmere Street carpark," he said.
"I think what they've done in Russell Lane is ridiculous because nobody uses the seats."
Wayne Kimber, who runs Super Cellars bottle shop at the top of Empire Lane, said the access was in a "terrible state" about 15 years ago but had improved with the artwork.
"It probably wouldn't matter what state it was in, people would still use it. I'm reasonably happy with it but the artwork could be brightened up. It's looking a bit bland and dark," he said.
Mr Kimber said the thoroughfare was too narrow for chairs and tables.
Nearby accountant, Russell Nurse, also called for some improvements, while others wanted regular street cleaning.
The Empire Hotel licensee was not available for comment. However it's understood he's receptive to improvements.
Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president Darrell Weekes praised the Russell Lane work. He said he'd like to see Goulburn's CBD laneways revitalised in the same way Wodonga had.
Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker said all CBD lanes were in the council's sights. Russell Lane was just the start.
He was inspired by a visit to his former hometown of Albury/Wodonga several years ago, which had improved the majority of its feeder lanes to the CBD.
The mayor suggested at the time that the council and Chamber could progress a similar project in Goulburn. A CBD master plan several years ago also suggested rejuvenation of CBD laneways.
"When we received the (Streets as Shared Spaces) grant, we prioritised Russell Lane because it links to the cinema and Goulburn Workers Club and has shops," he said.
"By tidying it up we hope people will see it as a business opportunity and do up the shops."
Cr Walker said Empire Lane was different in that it was viewed more as a gateway to the Ellesmere Street car park. But he told The Post there was no reason it too couldn't be tidied and used for artwork. Better lighting was also needed, given it was a thoroughfare to Goulburn Square, which operated at night.
Walker Lane, on the western side of Auburn Street, between Goldsmith and Bradley Streets, was also on the agenda.
However there's uncertainty on whether it is a private or a public lane. The mayor said this was the case with many others, including one behind Mandelson's and another on the western side of Auburn Street between Clinton and Verner Streets.
Meantime, the council also installed a parklet, extra seating and an outdoor library around Belmore Park with the $488, 210 Streets as Shared Spaces grant. Cr Walker said fairy lights would also be installed in the park. The council wants to encourage buskers to use the new shelters on the Auburn Street frontage.
"We have to do something to invigorate the place and encourage people to go there," Cr Walker said.
"It is about recreation and people's wellbeing but we also need safety and security (measures)."
