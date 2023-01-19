On January 17, 1953, Phyllis and Max Thorne tied the knot and 70 years on, they are still happily married.
The couple, who has three daughters, seven grandchildren and five great grandchildren, celebrated the milestone at Cascades Restaurant on Saturday, January 14.
Organised by daughter Marilyn Butterworth, four generations of the Thorne family attended.
After their wedding at St Peters and Pauls Cathedral, Phyllis and Max went to The Entrance for their honeymoon.
When they returned, they rented a flat on Grafton Street.
They then moved to Hill Street before settling on Hume Street where they still live today.
When courting, they went to local dances and often went to the movies, as long as Bettie Davis wasn't involved as Phyllis hated her acting.
Before they retired, Max was a plasterer while Phyllis worked at Supertex.
During that time, they had a caravan at Moruya Heads for many years.
Their granddaughters remembered riding their bikes down there and patting the horses along the back fence.
They both loved tennis, swimming, footy and most of all, cricket, so it was no surprise they met through sport.
"I was playing footy for Belmore and a group of five girls including Phyllis was watching," Max said.
"After the match, we went for a milkshake and we just clicked."
Max said his favourite thing about his wife was how adorable she was while Phyllis said she loved how the two always did things together.
"We've always been able to share things and he's always been there for me," Phyllis said.
The couple were lucky enough to receive a letter of congratulations from member for Goulburn Wendy Tuckerman, member for Hume Angus Taylor, NSW premier Dominic Perrottet, Prime Minister Anthony Albanese, King Charles and Queen Camilla.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
