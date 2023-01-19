Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn's Cascades Restaurant hosts Phyllis and Max Thorne's 70th wedding anniversary

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated January 20 2023 - 12:16pm, first published 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

On January 17, 1953, Phyllis and Max Thorne tied the knot and 70 years on, they are still happily married.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.