Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

TAFE NSW helping Goulburn farmers harvest success with fee-free chemical course

Updated January 19 2023 - 9:38am, first published 9:35am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
TAFE NSW is offering local farmers and other land managers an opportunity to update a compulsory chemical licence for free. Picture supplied.

TAFE NSW is supporting the Goulburn region by offering farmers an opportunity to renew a compulsory licence - online and at no cost - allowing them to use chemicals on their property.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.