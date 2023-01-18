The Very Reverend Phillip Saunders has clear memories of the night he was installed as the seventh Dean of Saint Saviour's Cathedral.
Before his appointment, he hadn't stepped inside the Cathedral since visiting as a child with his parents.
"It had the wow factor and I thought 'yes, I can come here.' My installation was on a July evening, and my goodness, it was cold."
Acting Dean, Dr Royce Thompson, duly presented him with fingerless mittens at the service.
That was July 28, 2004.
On January 28 he will take away warm memories as the Canberra/Goulburn Anglican diocese marks his retirement with a thanksgiving service. Bishop Mark Short will preside, accompanied by clergy and wardens.
After 18 and a half years in the role, Dean Saunders says now is the right time.
"It was a difficult decision in some respects but (wife) Sue and I need time for ourselves and plan to travel and do other things while we still have the ability," he said.
Bishop George Browning installed Dean Phillip in front of clergy, civic leaders and parishioners. He also threw him a challenge - ' would he be the chosen one' to drive the movement for a Cathedral spire?'
The installation was the highlight of The Very Reverend Saunders' vocation. The former school teacher was ordained as a priest in 1987 and served in two Hunter parishes before his appointment as rector to Southlakes Parish in 1989 and then Belmont in 1997. From 1993 to 1999 he was was Area Dean of Lake Macquarie.
"I always had it in the back of my mind that the Dean's role was something I could do," he said.
"The attraction to Saint Saviour's was the building, its physicality and it had a certain warmth. I was also very interested in worship, music and liturgy."
The Dean's role is to be the rector in charge, conduct diocesan activities and to advise the Bishop.
Equipped with a music and composition background, Dean Phillip set about the task with gusto. Buildings were in "obvious" need of restoration. A heritage group was formed and over the years has overseen restoration of the former registry office, hall and major works in and around the Cathedral aimed at ridding damp, structural stabilisation and returning elements to their former glory.
Currently, restoration of the Great Eastern Window, which Dean Phillip describes as the cathedral's single greatest asset and only one of its type in Australia, is underway.
He told The Post he had tried to foster strong cultural relationships between Saint Saviour's and community organisations like the Hume Regional Conservatorium. Dean Saunders said the Cathedral choir had become a "blessing."
Likewise, he helped cement the Cathedral's intrinsic link with Goulburn's city status. He described the 150th birthday celebrations on the common in 2013 as a highlight.
"I've enjoyed very good relations with all the mayors," he said.
But there have also been challenges. Dean Phillip said the Anglican church, like most, took a while to appreciate the seriousness of sexual abuse within the organisation. People had lost confidence in the church and it was a continuing challenge to appropriately deal with those who had suffered.
Canberra/Goulburn was among the first dioceses in Australia to ordain women. Dean Phillip said he had always worked with women and they had enriched religious life.
"The message of the love of God is the important thing," he said.
"Young people are fascinated by liturgy and worship that has the presence of God and cathedrals are an important place for people to visit."
Over the years, strong connections were formed and parishioners had become "like family."
"One of the things the church has to offer is community and that is something often lacking in our modern society. We are people who need each other," the Very Reverend Saunders said.
After arriving mid-drought and post Goulburn bypass, he has witnessed many changes but endeavoured to give longevity to the role. Before his arrival, four Deans had served four years each.
Longtime parishioner, Kerrie Knowlman said Dean Saunders was always willing to share his knowledge of the Saint Saviour's.
"It is palpable how much he loves the place," she said.
"...He is very genuine in how he cares about his parish and people. What you see is what you get and I will miss him."
The Very Reverend Saunders will be farewelled at the January 28 service starting at 11am. The community is welcome to attend.
The Bishop will choose a replacement candidate, who must be endorsed by the diocesan chapter. Canon Anne Wentzel, the current sub-Dean, will act in the role until a person is appointed.
Dean Phillip said he would reflect fondly on his time and would remain living in Goulburn.
"I've always tried to highlight Goulburn and I call the cathedral one of Australia's best kept secrets, as is the city," he said.
"I think Goulburn punches above its weight in terms of cultural life and it's lovely to see it growing now. We have a beautiful mix of new and old. I'm grateful to have been here and the cathedral has been very much a spiritual home."
As for a much-awaited spire, Dean Saunders believed it would happen, given current community support.
"All in God's time," he told The Post.
