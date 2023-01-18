Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Save Wakefield Park group ups pressure with public meeting in Goulburn

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated January 18 2023 - 2:11pm, first published 2:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Labor candidate for Goulburn, Michael Pilbrow and shadow sports minister, Julia Finn joined federal MP and Parliamentary Friends of Motorsport member, Luke Gosling, at the Goulburn Car and Motorcycle Show at Wakefield Park late last year. Picture supplied.

Campaigners for Wakefield Park motor racing circuit are aiming to keep the issue on the state election agenda through a public meeting.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.