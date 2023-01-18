Campaigners for Wakefield Park motor racing circuit are aiming to keep the issue on the state election agenda through a public meeting.
Save Wakefield Park is hosting the meeting at the Goulburn Workers Club on Sunday, February 19.
Convenor, Jessica Nicholson, said the aim was to find out what position Goulburn electorate candidates held on the raceway's future.
"It will help people make up their minds on voting but also show the community that we are not going away and that we're sick of the government stance that there's nothing they can do," she said.
The Braidwood Road facility suspended operations last September following what owners, Benalla Auto Club (BAC), described as 'unworkable' conditions handed down by the NSW Land and Environment Court.
The Club has reverted to the terms of a 1993 consent, restricting it to four events per month, so as not to trigger the Court's approval.
Save Wakefield Park has been campaigning for state intervention to ensure the raceway's survival.
So far, Labor candidate for Goulburn, Michael Pilbrow has confirmed his attendance at the meeting. An invitation has also been extended to sitting Liberal MP, Wendy Tuckerman. No other candidates have been announced for the March 23 election at this stage.
However, Goulburn-based One Nation MLC, Rod Roberts, will attend, along with representatives from Sports minister, Alister Henskens' office, the NSW Shooters Fishers Farmers party, Benalla Auto Club, Motorsport Australia and Goulburn Chamber of Commerce president, Darrell Weekes.
In addition, invitations have been sent to Goulburn Mulwaree Mayor Peter Walker and councillors, state planning minister Anthony Roberts, shadow sports minister, Julia Finn and shadow planning minister, Paul Scully.
The meeting will include speeches and a Q&A session.
Ms Nicholson said business and the community were still suffering from the Wakefield Park decision.
"We want to put it to a public meeting because we don't know if our e-petition (which attracted 28,000 signatures in support of Wakefield Park) will ever be debated in parliament," she said.
"We expect some positive direction to come from the meeting because it is still very much an election issue...A lot of people are disgruntled. I understand what's happened in the past but let's move forward and open it up again."
Ms Nicholson did not believe the Club would go to the trouble of submitting another development application to the council.
Club vice-president Bruce Robertson said a new DA was "always an option."
"But we are not currently going down that path," he said.
"Our preferred option is state intervention because it gives us permanency and certainty. (We understand) there would still have to be activity and noise controls," he said.
"...The simplest thing is for the government to recognise that it is a state significant project. It doesn't get rid of the hurdles but it improves the planning pathways."
Mr Robertson argued that 1993 rules applying to the facility needed to be updated to preserve motorsports' future. Revised local government noise guidelines were awaiting ministerial gazettal but he said opinion was divided on whether they would help Wakefield Park.
The Club is not affiliated with Save Wakefield Park. However Mr Robertson said their "end game" was almost the same.
"The power of what they've done is enormous and I think the politicians are taking notice," he said.
Goulburn Mulwaree Council CEO Aaron Johansson said BAC had not discussed a new DA with planners. However the council wanted to work with the Club to "find an ongoing solution."
The public meeting runs from 2pm to 4.30pm on February 19. People are asked to reserve seats at the following link: https://www.eventbrite.com.au/e/save-wakefield-park-public-meeting-tickets-488401310467
