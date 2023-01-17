Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Correctional Centre staff receive recognition on national day

Updated January 17 2023 - 11:58am, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Goulburn Correctional Centre's food services overseer, Nigel Bill, and manager of industries, Mick Craig, play vital roles at the facility. Picture by Corrective Services.

One is a professional chef, the other has a green thumb and together, they're the essential ingredient helping change the trajectory of inmates' lives for the better.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.