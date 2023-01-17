One is a professional chef, the other has a green thumb and together, they're the essential ingredient helping change the trajectory of inmates' lives for the better.
Goulburn Correctional Centre's manager of industries, Mick Craig, and food services overseer, Nigel Bill, work in the hectic and productive world of Corrective Services Industries, arming inmates with new skills and a second shot at a crime-free life.
Their worlds collided after drought forced Mick's family gardening business to shut up shop, while Nigel swapped his job teaching food safety to inmates through TAFE NSW for more hands-on work behind the prison gates.
"Corrections is not just about incarceration of offenders; it's about mentoring them, teaching them the skills needed to reduce re-offending, building their self-worth and opening their eyes to new pathways ahead," Mick said.
Nigel's glass half-full approach has helped steer inmates into a brighter future, equipping them with skills in the kitchen where they produce food for themselves and others.
"Food is my passion and I like to teach; I like to think I'm making a difference by imparting my knowledge on inmates to help them along, and some take it and run with it," Nigel says.
"It's good to see them have pride in their work - it can be challenging to get them to work, but once they're there, they absolutely thrive.
"Some can do a Certificate II in Hospitality or get a food safety supervisor certificate, which gives them the skills to work in restaurants, kitchens or cafes on the outside."
During the throes of COVID-19, Goulburn CSI provided meals to locals when entire apartment buildings were locked down, leaving residents unable to go outside.
Mick and Nigel are among 10,500 CSNSW staff being celebrated on National Corrections Day, Friday, January 20, for their commitment to community safety and reducing reoffending.
National Corrections Day takes the community inside the walls of prisons and Community Corrections offices to hear the stories of CSNSW staff who protect the community, rehabilitate offenders and reduce reoffending.
"We do make a difference - I'll never forget the gratitude shown to me from an offender upon his release who I'd trained and mentored for a role working in my office," Mick said.
Nigel says he understands the challenges faced with trying to get a job with a criminal record, but that staff put in the hard yards to help inmates turn their lives around.
"The community isn't often aware of the many arms of corrections, from CSI to parole to custodial, it's so varied - a lot of people have preconceived ideas, so it's good they know there are so many people involved who are passionate about what they do," he said.
CSNSW includes custodial officers, Community Corrections staff, industries workers, psychologists and programs officers, Security and Intelligence staff and dedicated administrative support staff.
Did you know the Goulburn Post is now offering breaking news alerts and a daily email newsletter? Keep up-to-date with all the local news: sign up below.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.