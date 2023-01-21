Goulburn Touch competition cancelled due to unsafe conditions

There was a lot of anticipation for the upcoming Goulburn Touch competition, but the season has been cancelled.
There were concerns about the state of Carr Confoy Oval for the past few months, the ground didn't improve enough.
"Goulburn Touch regrets to inform all our members that the 2022-2023 Summer Season has been cancelled," the association said in a Facebook Post on January 18.
"Despite the best efforts of Goulburn Mulwaree Council, the fields at Carr-Confoy Oval are not in a condition that is conducive to playing touch football.
"Under the advice of NSW Touch we have no choice but to cancel the season."
Goulburn Touch Association president Kevin Kara was disappointed and said it player safety was paramount.
"We tried to look for other places to play for, but we weren't able to," Kara said.
"The ground isn't safe for the players at all."
Players will be receiving refunds.
Kara said there were also concerns on whether Goulburn's representative players would take part in any competitions this year.
"We're hoping to get a couple of teams together, but we might have to pull out due to insurance issues," he said.
The Goulburn Touch Season was scheduled to begin in October, 2022.
