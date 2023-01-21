Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Goulburn Touch competition cancelled due to unsafe conditions

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated January 22 2023 - 2:56pm, first published January 21 2023 - 8:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The ground at Carr Confoy Oval in November, 2022. Picture by Goulburn Touch.

There was a lot of anticipation for the upcoming Goulburn Touch competition, but the season has been cancelled.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.