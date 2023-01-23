Bookworms and those in search for their next read have plenty to choose from at the Braidwood Book Fair. The popular event will take place in the National Theatre on Wallace Street until Saturday, January 28, from 9am to 4pm. Thousands of books have been sorted into different genres and age categories. DVDs, CDs, records, magazines, puzzles and other items are also for sale. Different community groups will be present at the event.
PCYC NSW runs a variety of safe, fun, creative and inclusive school holiday activities for kids. From multi-sport, gymnastics and boxing to painting, dance and crafts. From pirate days and graffiti, to coding classes and skateboarding, there's lots on offer. PCYC Goulburn's school holiday activities are run by qualified coaches that have a passion for working with young people in a sport and recreation environment. The PCYC Goulburn School Holiday Program runs to the end of January at the corner of Avoca Street and Derwent Street, Goulburn. It's on from 8.30am to 5pm daily. Phone 4822 2133.
This exhibition by Gallery on Track members features a variety of creative works across a variety of mediums, including silver, fabric, stone, wood, leather. Works include paintings, sketches, pottery, patchwork, knitting, crochet, doll craft, jewellery, wearable art and more. It's open daily from 10am to 4pm at 5 Blackshaw Road, Goulburn. Phone Sharon Bourgeois 4822 7889.
This school holiday program includes a movie night, Arcade & Aqua Park visit in Canberra and a beach visit to Mollymook. It's for chidlren aged 12 to 18 years with all activities staring and finishing at the Goulburn Community Centre. Support is available for NDIS participants. All activities are free with lunch included. It runs until Friday, January 27 at the Goulburn Community Centre on Auburn Street. Phone 4823 4838.
Celebrate Goulburn's Australia Day festivities at the Historic Waterworks. There will be a free barbeque breakfast at Rotary Park, Marsden Weir from 7.30am to 9.00am. From 9am a range of food and market stalls will go on display, including the Aboriginal Arts and Culture Expo. Enjoy water activities on the Wollondilly River with pedalo boats, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and pontoon battles. Bookings can be made on the day at the Australia Day marquee. The official ceremony starts at 10am and includes an ambassador address by Ellen Ryan. As well as a citizenship ceremony there will be awards for the local citizen, young citizen and event of the year, as well as the inaugural junior and senior sportsperson of the year. Enjoy live music from 12pm to 4pm. It's on Thursday, January 26 at Fitzroy Street, Goulburn from 7.30am to 5pm. Phone 4823 4548.
Come and wander around an eclectic mix of stalls and support local and regional stallholders. Enjoy local produce, artwork and craft from local suppliers and businesses with a mix of fine art, wine, produce, homemade crafts, and second-hand treasures. There will be something for everyone. It's on Thursday, January 26 at Wallace Street, Tarago. Phone 0407 390 678.
With live entertainment, rides, food trucks and fireworks Marulan's Australia Day barbeque is fun for the whole family. The citizen awards are back this year, and includes youth citizen of the year, citizen of the year, senior citizen of the year and sports person of the year. It's on Thursday, January 26 at Marulan Soccer Fields from 4pm to 9pm. Phone 0429 960 005.
An exhibition of work by local artist Maggs Marshall. It's focused around rock musicians who died at the age of 27 including Amy Winehouse, Jimmy Hendrix, Jim Morrison and the great legendary blues performer Robert Johnson. To celebrate the exhibition's opening local performers will present a selection of songs from the catalogue of hits by these artists. Performers include Danny V, Mike Baker Organ Trio, Garth Prentice, Unhinged, GRUB, Trev Tak and Kev Prentice. The exhibition opens on Friday, January 27 at 6pm, and the concert starts at 7pm. It's at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 4821 2043.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, January 27 from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
Goulburn Parkrun is a free, weekly run open to people of all ages. The run is for enjoyment so people of all abilities are encouraged to join in the five kilometre timed run. Register via the website and bring a printed copy of your barcode if you want your time recorded. The next run starts at 8am at Marsden Weir Park on Saturday, January 28. Visit the website for more information.
Goulburn Cycle Club and Cycling NSW present the annual Goulburn TrackPower Carnival. This is a fun and exciting country track event. Major events include House of Smoke & Fire men's wheel race, Atkinson & Stalker Dental women's wheel race, Neville Smith memorial invitation roller derby, and the NSW U17 Madison Championships. It's on Saturday, January 28 from 1pm to 9pm at the corner of Verner Street and Faithful Street, Goulburn. Phone 0408 482 828.
For participants of the Kids Summer Reading Club. Bring your reading tokens and redeem fantastic prizes on Saturday, January 28 from 11am to 1pm at Bourke Street, Goulburn. Phone 4823 4435.
Sunday sessions at the Goulburn Club is an opportunity to bring an instrument or just your voice and join a group sharing songs, tunes, stories and poetry. Sunday Sessions focuses on traditional folk songs, Australian and Celtic songs and Americana songs. Everyone is welcome to join in or listen with song sheets available online or people can lead and introduce new songs and tunes. This is a weekly event on Sundays between 1pm and 5pm at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 0407 240 635.
A collection of classic cars are displayed at the Goulburn Courthouse on the last Sunday of every month. Bring the whole family and enjoy classic cars, play in the park, and support local cafes and businesses. The event is held rain, hail or shine at the Goulburn Courthouse on Monatgue Street, Goulburn on Sunday, January 29 from 10am to 11.30am. Email missveedub@hotmail.com.
Enjoy a special screening of The Lonely Spirits Variety Hour, presented by the Goulburn Film Group. When verbose radio host Neville Umbrellaman lands in hospital, a group of unexpected performers crash his show The Lonely Spirits Variety Hour. The film is adapted from Nitin Vengurlekar's inspirational theatre show. Tickets start at $12. It's on Sunday, January 29 from 4pm to 6pm at Goulburn Performing Arts Centre on Auburn Street, Goulburn. Phone 0427 938 110.
Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.
