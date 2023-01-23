Celebrate Goulburn's Australia Day festivities at the Historic Waterworks. There will be a free barbeque breakfast at Rotary Park, Marsden Weir from 7.30am to 9.00am. From 9am a range of food and market stalls will go on display, including the Aboriginal Arts and Culture Expo. Enjoy water activities on the Wollondilly River with pedalo boats, stand-up paddle boarding, kayaking and pontoon battles. Bookings can be made on the day at the Australia Day marquee. The official ceremony starts at 10am and includes an ambassador address by Ellen Ryan. As well as a citizenship ceremony there will be awards for the local citizen, young citizen and event of the year, as well as the inaugural junior and senior sportsperson of the year. Enjoy live music from 12pm to 4pm. It's on Thursday, January 26 at Fitzroy Street, Goulburn from 7.30am to 5pm. Phone 4823 4548.