Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

There's a full calendar of local events happening in Goulburn this week

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated January 23 2023 - 4:16pm, first published 2:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Book lovers of all ages will have thousands of books at their fingertips with this month's Braidwood Book Fair. Picture by Shutterstock.

Braidwood Book Fair

Thousands of literary treasures

Bookworms and those in search for their next read have plenty to choose from at the Braidwood Book Fair. The popular event will take place in the National Theatre on Wallace Street until Saturday, January 28, from 9am to 4pm. Thousands of books have been sorted into different genres and age categories. DVDs, CDs, records, magazines, puzzles and other items are also for sale. Different community groups will be present at the event.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.