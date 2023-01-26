Jason Broadbent is your Citizen of the Year for 2023.
"It was unexpected, but pretty cool," he said.
"I was overawed because when I volunteer, I don't do it to win awards."
His contribution and services to the Southern Tablelands Football Association (STFA) and soccer in the Goulburn Mulwaree region earned him the recognition during the Australia Day celebrations at the Goulburn Historic Waterworks on Thursday, January 26.
He spends tireless hours preparing soccer fields and refereeing, all for the love of the game and the Goulburn community and Michelle Griggs, player and coach from the STFA, nominated him for that reason.
Broadbent said the most rewarding thing for him was seeing kids have a great time at Cookbundoon.
"You can have some hard days, but when you look out at the fields and see all the kids run out with smiles on their faces and enjoying it, that's all that matters," he said.
"It's the only reason I do it."
The Youth Citizen of the Year award went to Thomas Skeffington for his immense contribution to charity events and mental health initiatives during his time at Trinity Catholic College.
He has received many prestigious school awards for his outstanding commitment and involvement within the school community.
Thomas is now involved with The Indigo Foundation.
The Junior Sportsperson of the Year was Joshua Kalozi for his sporting achievements in athletics and long jump.
Ellen Ryan, Goulburn's Australia Day ambassador, was the Senior Sportsperson of the Year for her two gold medals at the 2022 Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.
The winner of the Community Event of the Year award was Convoy for Kids Goulburn.
Among the guests at the ceremony emceed by Graeme Northey were ambassador Ryan and members for Goulburn and Hume, Wendy Tuckerman and Angus Taylor.
Ryan is the perfect example of how somehow local can achieve success at the highest level, and still stay in town.
I was born here, went to Goulburn High School and am lucky to now work there as a learning support officer," Ryan said.
"I love helping young kids and giving back to the community as the Goulburn community has helped me a lot.
"For example, I received funding from the Ray Harvey Sports Foundation in the past and was a part of the South East Regional Academy of Sport."
Beside from the ceremony, the day also involved a range of food and market stalls, including the Aboriginal Arts and Culture Expo.
There were also water activities on the Wollondilly River with pedalo boats, stand up paddle boarding, kayaking and pontoon battles.
