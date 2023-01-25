Goulburn Post
Valuer General NSW reveals how much land values have skyrocketed in Goulburn

Briannah Devlin
By Briannah Devlin
Updated January 27 2023 - 11:57am, first published January 25 2023 - 3:45pm
Value of rural land jumps by 64 per cent in Goulburn, NSW Valuer General finds

The value of rural land in Goulburn has risen by almost 64 per cent, from about $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion in a 12 month period, data from the Valuer General NSW has found.

Briannah Devlin

Briannah Devlin

