Value of rural land jumps by 64 per cent in Goulburn, NSW Valuer General finds

The value of rural land in Goulburn has risen by almost 64 per cent, from about $1.5 billion to $2.5 billion in a 12 month period, data from the Valuer General NSW has found.
The changes in land values across residential, rural, commercial and industrial land between July 1, 2021 and 2022, have been documented across the state's local government areas.
The valuations do not include any properties or structures, and values influence land taxes and council rates.
Property sales agent Ray Croker from Elders Real Estate Goulburn said the statistic about rural land was not surprising.
He said there has been a great desire for land that has lifestyle and agri-business potential, and has been fueled location, as well as by the coastal and "city demand".
"They were hopping over the market of the Southern Highlands given it's extremely expensive market," he said.
The value of commercial land rose by 43 per cent from more than $325 million to more than $428 million.
Residential land was valued at more than $3.1 billion in 2022, compared to more than $2.5 billion in the previous year.
Village properties have been in-demand in the area, which has seen a hike in land values across villages such as Lake Bathurst and Tarago, the report revealed.
Mr Croker agreed and said other areas such as Taralga and Crookwell, have been inviting, as "the boutique style of living is well sought after".
The report also said said residential land had a "very strong increase" due to its proximity to Sydney and the ACT.
Industrial land grew by 26 per cent from more than $133 million to $167 million during this period.
Residential land in the Upper Lachlan Shire grew by 21.6 per cent at $465.794 million from $382.94 million and rural land rose by almost 20 per cent.
The value of industrial land in the local government area stayed at $877,000, and the value of commercial land grew steadily by almost two per cent.
A 54.5 per cent jump in the value of residential land was recorded in the Yass Valley, as well as 40.6 per cent in residential, 23.3 per cent in commercial land and 19.3 per cent in industrial land.
The value of rural land grew by 40.1 per cent in the Queanbeyan Palerang LGA, followed by 35 per cent for residential land, 34.2 for commercial and 29.8 for industrial.
I like to write about arts, entertainment, any local reality tv leads, and property for the Southern Highland News and Goulburn Post, but also report on everything in between. If you have any tips, please send them to Briannah.Devlin@austcommunitymedia.com.au, or call 0439142204.
