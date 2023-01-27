Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Ross Hodgson takes out Michael Navybox Memorial Handicap

January 27 2023 - 6:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Racers in the Michael Navybox Memorial Handicap. Picture supplied.

Racing on Wednesday, January 25 was on Range Road for the 20km Michael Navybox Memorial Handicap.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.