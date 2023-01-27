Ross Hodgson takes out Michael Navybox Memorial Handicap

Racing on Wednesday, January 25 was on Range Road for the 20km Michael Navybox Memorial Handicap.
Eleven riders signed on under sunny skies at the corner of Range Road and Chinamans Lane to race out up a steady climb to the turnaround just passed Lambs Lane.
From the turnaround, riders enjoyed a tail wind and a fast downhill run to the finish line.
Bernie Bugden, Peter Lucas and Wayne Skillman set off at limit followed by Pete Thorne, Ross Hodgson (Northern Sydney) and Chris Berry three minutes and 30 seconds later.
Phil Champion, Elsie Apps and Glen Apps were off five minutes while Wayne Bensley and Shannon Apps were the scratch group of five minutes and 30 seconds.
The scratch riders made short work of catching the five minute group and combines to close the gap to the front runners.
By the turnaround, the chasers had the front runners in sight.
With a tailwind, the chasers gradually rounded up most of the leading riders.
Ross Hodgson managed to hold off the chasing group for the win but is was tight for the minor placings with a blanket covering the group.
Elsie Apps finished second and edged out Phil Champion in third place.
Wayne Bensley close behind finish fourth and took out the fastest time.
Wednesday, February 1 will see racing back on Middle Arm Road for individual time trials.
Sign on will be from 6pm opposite the cemetery and racing will be at 6.30pm.
New riders and visitors are welcome.
