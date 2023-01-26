Upper Lachlan Shire Council's multi-sport come and try day has received rave reviews from participants, parents and the community.
Officials said they were stunned with the turnout of more than 220 kids.
"The day was a show of country spirit, full of fun, prizes, great food and meeting new friends," said Director of Environment and Planning, Alex Waldron.
Read also: Australia Day honours presented
"It's important that our young people in regional areas like this receive the same opportunities as those in cities do.
This event gave the region's youth a taste of sports including soccer (football), cricket, hockey, rugby league, rugby union, Oztag, golf, tennis and parkour.
The day was rounded off with a performance from the Sydney Kings' hype squad, Dauntless Movement Crew.
The bold event brought in State sporting bodies and their coaches to run the sessions which were then supported by the local sporting clubs sports stars such as junior Matilda Lilly Skelly, Australian Oztag player Kayla Gann, former Australian Hockey player Sharni Barton, Canberra Raiders and ACT Brumbies also made appearances, with equipment and prizes donated by State sporting bodies and Crookwell Oztag.
"Council would like to thank all those involved from local clubs and State sporting bodies which include Cricket NSW, Hockey NSW, Canberra Raiders, Brumbies, ACT Oztag, NSW Golf, NSW Tennis, Sydney Kings and Football NSW," Ms Waldron said.
Read also: Fall in love with activities at hobby expo
Ms Waldron said a number of sporting codes were struggling to retain numbers following COVID-19 and kids were not getting as involved in physical sports.
Multi-sport day was aimed at getting children out and trying new sports they may never have tried before. "You never know there may be a hidden sports star just waiting to come out," she said.
Ms Waldron said huge days like this, with so many moving parts, can only be made possible with the support of volunteers.
"We owe a great thanks to local sports clubs, state sporting bodies, council staff, the community and our amazing local groups such as Men's Shed and CWA who kept us fed and watered through the day," she said.
Council also thanked the Sydney Kings and Hoop Capital for donating major prizes that will be presented by random draw including a family ticket to a Sydney Kings game and signed jerseys.
The winners of these prizes will be announced on Friday.
The day was proudly supported by the NSW Government's Office for Regional Youth's summer holiday break program and by the Australian Sports Commission's regional sports event fund.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.