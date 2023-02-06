Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Full calendar of great local events in Goulburn, includes the 2023 NSW Festival of Seniors and Multicultural Food and Dance Festival

Sally Foy
By Sally Foy
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 11:30am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
The 2023 NSW Seniors Festival starts on February 6.

NSW Seniors Festival 2023

Largest in the Southern Hemisphere

The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest festival for seniors in the Southern Hemisphere, providing hundreds of activities and events each year. The 2023 NSW Seniors Festival will run from February 6 to February 10. A full calendar of events is available online. Phone 4823 4498.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Sally Foy

Sally Foy

Reporter

Regional reporter based in Batemans Bay. I am also a mother and advocate for children with a disability and epilepsy.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.