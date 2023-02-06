The NSW Seniors Festival is the largest festival for seniors in the Southern Hemisphere, providing hundreds of activities and events each year. The 2023 NSW Seniors Festival will run from February 6 to February 10. A full calendar of events is available online. Phone 4823 4498.
An exhibition of work by local artist Maggs Marshall. It's focused around rock musicians who died at the age of 27, including Amy Winehouse, Jimmy Hendrix, Jim Morrison and the great legendary blues performer Robert Johnson. The exhibition run to the end of April at the Goulburn Club on Market Street. Phone 4821 2043.
Expand your skills through drawing different environments. Investigate a range of media with the approach of exploration, rather than perfection. You will be guided through exercises to develop observational skills. Classes will increase your confidence in drawing, while learning how to render the shapes, colours and light reflections to create dynamic drawings. Cost is $200 and includes all tuition, materials and afternoon tea. The course runs for five weeks from January 31 at the Creative Space. It's on Tuesdays from 1pm to 3.30pm. Phone 0427 832 695.
This is a book club with a difference where you can find great reading recommendations, and meet new people. Goulburn Mulwaree Library hosts a book club discussion on the first Tuesday of the month. This revolves around a central theme or genre. Nobody reads the same book, and each month there is a new topic to expand reading horizons. People then meet again on the second Tuesday of the month for a book review. These are both drop in events and no bookings are required. The Genre Book Club is at Bourke Street, Goulburn on Tuesday, February 7 from 5.30pm to 7pm. Phone 4823 4435.
Lino is a wonderful material used by artists and printmakers to create bold relief prints. Learn the art of relief print making, a technique where the printing plate design is cut into lino. Understand how to design your piece and play with composition. Once you have settled on a design, you will be introduced to a variety of cutting tools and explore different carving and cutting techniques. We will then mix up ink colours, ink up the cut lino blocks, and run them through the press to transfer your image onto paper. Cost is $210 and includes all tuition, materials and afternoon tea. The course runs for five weeks on Thursdays from 1pm to 4pm at the Creative Space. Phone 0427 832 695.
The Goulburn Club hosts an open mic night on the second Friday of each month. Everyone is welcome and anyone can get on stage. Performers including musicians, singer/songwriters, poets, and comedians are encouraged to join in and show off their talent. Soloists and groups regularly appear and the variety is always entertaining. Each act performs for 10 to 15 minutes. Simply turn up and put your name on the whiteboard to secure a spot. The next open mic night is on Friday, February 10 at 7.30pm to 10.30pm. It's at Market Street, Goulburn. Phone 4821 2043.
Hockey NSW comprises 27 Associations and approximately 30,000 registered hockey players in regional and metropolitan NSW. The player base represents men, women, boys and girls ranging from five years of age in introductory programs to players aged over 65 in masters programs. Players from Nepean, Parkes, Illawarra, South Coast, Sydney, Dubbo, Grafton, Bathurst, Port Macquarie, Newcastle and Goulburn will compete in the Hockey NSW women's masters Indoor State Championship on Friday, February 10, Saturday, February 11 and Sunday, February 12. It's at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 9764 1911.
Keith Potger is a founding member of the The Seekers and known to countless fans. His programme includes timeless favourites; a touch of Nashville; beautiful original ballads; and other hits. Keith shares amusing anecdotes from almost 60 years on the international music scene during his show. He also pays special tribute to colleague and dear friend, the late and great Judith Durham. Songs That Make You Smile Stories That Make You Laugh is part of the 2023 NSW Seniors Festival. It's on Friday, February 10 at the Goulburn Performing Arts Centre from 11am to 12pm. Phone 4823 4999.
Goulburn Greyhound Racing Club has a full TAB, licensed bar and café facilities available in air-conditioned facilities overlooking the track. Racing starts around midday with 12 races over three hours. Interstate races are also broadcast and the TAB wagers on these throughout the day. The club is happy to assist groups and individuals enquiring about ownership syndications and induction into the exciting sport of Greyhound Racing. There are also tailored packages available for group bookings and events. The next event is on Friday, February 10 from 10am to 5pm at 47 Braidwood Road, Goulburn. Phone 4821 4465.
The Marulan Book Exchange is a monthly event run by local volunteers, providing a valuable resource for locals and visitors alike. This is one of the few book exchanges left in NSW. Bring your books and grab some new titles. Open the second Saturday of the month at the Marulan Memorial Hall in George Street, Marulan. It's on Saturday, February 11 at George Street, Marulan from 10am to 1pm. Phone 0409 244 574.
Come and join the crowds at Belmore Park for one of Goulburn's most colourful and spectacular events. The Multicultural Food and Dance Festival will have over 20 visiting and local cultural groups in the most colourful and exciting performances. A variety of multicultural food and street stalls, community markets, live music as well as kids activities add to the flavour of the day. It's on Saturday, February 11 from 10am to 4pm at Belmore Park. Phone 4803 9042.
Race Night is back at Goulburn Speedway on Saturday, November 19. This event will be action packed with Wingless Sprints, Compact Speedcars, Allan Streeder 34 Lapper, RSA Street Stockers and Fender Benders all on the one night. It's at the Goulburn Speedway on Speedway Road on Saturday, February 11 from 4pm to 10pm. Phone 0408 480 713.
