Scoring a double century is a difficult achievement in any level of cricket, but that's what Isaac Walker did in the Goulburn District Cricket Association (GDCA) first grade competition when the Bowlo Rats took on the Gordon Goats at Seiffert Oval on Saturday, January 28.
Coming off scores of 127 and 135 not out in his last two innings, the Rats vice captain scored 259 not out in just 108 deliveries to give his side a first innings total of 2/404 after they won the toss and elected to bat.
Arriving at the crease at three after Daniel Munroe was dismissed for 26, Walker said he got off to a slow start, but once he got in the groove, nothing was stopping him enroute to his massive total which included 15 fours and 28 sixes.
"It took me a couple of overs to get warmed up and I got lucky early on when I edged past the keeper," Walker said.
"When I got to fifty, I told my batting partner at the time, Andrew Munroe, that I'd be a bit more aggressive.
"I managed to score 150 runs in four to five overs."
Rats captain Andrew, who scored a century of his own, was able to form a 192 run partnership with an on fire Walker to get his side to 404 off 40 overs.
The 25-year-old's day to remember continued in the second innings when he took figures of 2/22 off five overs to help restrict the Goats to just 230 runs in their 40 overs.
Robert Hogg was the other bowler to take a twofer in the innings which saw Sam Woodberry score 85 runs off 86 deliveries, the most of any Goat.
Walker, who loves the pull shot, played junior cricket as a youngster, but stopped until five years ago when he played in the senior competition.
"I'm content with playing here in Goulburn where I've made a great bunch of mates," Walker said.
That innings was followed by a score of just one in his next match, giving him an average of 261 in the past month.
The GDCA first grade competition continues on Saturday, February 11 from 1pm when the Marulan Madbulls take on the Rats at the Marulan Cricket Ground and the Goats take on the Crookwell Pirates at Seiffert Oval.
I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.
