Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Our People

Goulburn Bowlo Rat's vice captain score 259 not out

Burney Wong
By Burney Wong
Updated February 5 2023 - 9:30pm, first published 5:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Isaac Walker scored 259 not out in just 108 deliveries. Picture supplied.

Scoring a double century is a difficult achievement in any level of cricket, but that's what Isaac Walker did in the Goulburn District Cricket Association (GDCA) first grade competition when the Bowlo Rats took on the Gordon Goats at Seiffert Oval on Saturday, January 28.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Burney Wong

Burney Wong

Journalist

I love sport. You can reach me at burney.wong@austcommunitymedia.com.au or on 0437 291 518.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.