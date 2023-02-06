Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News

Teenager dies following quad bike crash on Oallen property

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:42pm, first published 12:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Teenager loses life in quad bike crash on rural property

A teenager has died in a quad bike accident on a rural property at Oallen.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.