Goulburn Post
Home/News/Local News
Photos

Goulburn's Tommy Hailston wins senior of the year award

Louise Thrower
By Louise Thrower
Updated February 6 2023 - 4:41pm, first published 3:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

He's rarely seen without a smile on his face, goes out of his way to help people and is never happier than when organising activities.

FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Louise Thrower

Louise Thrower

Senior journalist

If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.

More from Local News
Local News

Get the latest Goulburn news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.