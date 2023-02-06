He's rarely seen without a smile on his face, goes out of his way to help people and is never happier than when organising activities.
But sprightly local man, Tommy Hailston wasn't expecting to be named Goulburn Mulwaree's senior citizen of the year on Monday.
Flanked by his sisters, Cheryl Jacobsen and Evelyn Turyczniak, Mr Hailston cracked a broad smile as emcee, Cr Dan Strickland, announced his name at the 2023 Seniors Festival opening at the Goulburn Workers Club.
"I'm very pleased and happy. I didn't expect that," Mr Hailston said.
The council-run Goulburn Community Centre nominated him for the honour. Client support officer Fiona Bulman said Mr Hailston was always happy, helped others whenever he could and regularly assisted organisation of lunches and outings. When not doing that, he washed pots and pans at the centre, drove people to medical appointments and social outings.
"(He) has many friends, treats everyone as equals and genuinely cares about (people)," the nomination stated.
"Tommy recently had a hip replacement, which slowed him down for maybe five minutes. Even in hospital he was in contact with everyone, organising things. Tommy is much loved by everyone..."
His sister, Cheryl Jacobsen, said he also kept a caring eye on his four older sisters. Happiness ran in the family, as their father, also Thomas Hailston, was known as Goulburn's "singing baker."
"I'm very proud of him. He's a goer!" Mrs Jacobsen said.
Mr Hailston said his parents had encouraged a sense of community and he enjoyed attending the community centre.
"It's great to stay involved and I'd like to see more people attend. I love it," he said.
At age 70, Mr Hailston continues to walk for one hour daily.
The week-long festival is aimed at celebrating seniors. The event is a partnership between the council, state government and Goulburn Workers Club and carries the theme, 'Coming Together.'
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman, deputy mayor Steve Ruddell and 2022 senior of the year, Miriam Lockwood, were on hand for the function.
Acting community services coordinator, Luke Wallace, said the week would also showcase seniors' contribution to the area.
"It's not about a big or small contribution but how you can make a difference," he said.
The Workers Club auditorium was filled with stallholders, including aged care and social support providers, community groups such as the Combined Probus Club and Friends of Goulburn's Historic Cemeteries.
Warren and Debby Matthews, longtime members of the Goulburn Social Dance Club, entertained the crowd with their considerable ballroom dancing skills. The club meets weekly at the Workers Club.
Heather West, Goulburn's 2022 Australia Day Citizen of the Year, also knows how to give back. Since 2012, she has helped transform an abandoned brick pit off May Street into a thriving wetland, which has drawn tourists and scientists from around Australia.
Mrs West encouraged people to join her group, Friends of Goulburn Swamplands, saying her time there had been "very satisfying."
Other events during Seniors Week in Goulburn include:
Tuesday February 7, 11am - 'Aunty Molly's seniors entertainment' - featuring singer, comedian and entertainer Toni Stevens - Goulburn Workers Club. Free tickets for show and lunch available at reception.
Wednesday, February 8, 11am - 1pm - Seniors rights talk, Garce Millsom Centre, Braidwood Road. Info: 4823 4498.
Thursday, February 9, 10am - 12pm - 'On the Road 65 Plus, Staying Independent and Safe' hosted by the council's road safety and traffic officer, Tracey Norberg at the Grace Millsom Centre. Info and bookings: 4823 4510 or 0409 986 691.
Friday, February 10, 10am - Keith Potger solo concert, Goulburn Performing Arts Centre. Includes morning tea. Info: GPAC - 4823 4999 or 4823 4871.
