Trinity Catholic College students have done their school "incredibly" proud in this year's HSC results.
Principal Gaye McManus said the school celebrated Band 6 results in Visual Arts, Mathematics Advanced, Music 1 and Investigating Science.
"Reviewing the results, we can see lots of evidence of individual achievements, which are not always measured by bands and marks," she said.
"There has been remarkable growth in this cohort and some truly amazing stories of overcoming adversity to complete the HSC."
She made special mention of students who undertook the accelerated Mathematics program at Trinity.
Three of them achieved Band 6 results which Mrs McManus said was "incredible" considering they are in Year 11.
"Two of these accelerated students also went on to achieve E3 (second highest band) in extension mathematics as well," she said.
Trinity's 2022 Dux, Sam North, scored an ATAR of 95.7. This was closely followed by Tom Skeffington, the school's 2022 Proxima, on 93.55.
Sam said he was happy and relieved with his results. He told The Post he did best in Extension Maths and Advanced Maths. He achieved band sixes in the subjects last year.
He focused his studies on STEM subjects.
"I was surprised by my results," he said.
"I was aiming for 70 and would have been happy with that."
Sam received an early entry offer from the University of NSW to study a Bachelor of Advanced Science. He is working as a receptionist in Goulburn while awaiting official confirmation.
Sam said he tried to spread out his studies across the year so as not to place too much pressure on himself around exam time.
Tom Skeffington was aiming for above 90 and was "pretty happy" with his ATAR.
The violin player scored a Band 6 in Music and high Band 5s in his other subjects.
"It was challenging year but there was more good than bad and I enjoyed some fun times with close friends," he said.
"The teachers were brilliant and really supportive."
Mrs McManus said Visual Arts results continued to be impressive, with the entire class sitting in the top two Bands. College captain Tess McKenzie was selected for Art Express this year.
Co-captain, Brayden Crooks was too busy working for his father, funeral director John Crooks, to access his ATAR. But a quick look at his results revealed marks in the 70s and 80s for all subjects.
"I went well," he said.
"I gained early entry into Exercise Science at the University of Wollongong so that really took the pressure off during the exams."
Brayden plans to become a physiotherapist.
Alec Elliott was also waiting to find out his ATAR. He was similarly busy working but was pleased with what he described as "average marks" in most subjects.
"It was quite stressful doing the exams and it's a relief to have it over and done with," he said.
Early next year he will leave his KFC job to take up an electrical apprenticeship with Electel.
Classmate Amber Turner was thrilled with her 67.85 ATAR score.
"I did better than I thought," she said.
"..The year was hard but worth it in the end. We had good teachers."
Amber has been accepted into the Australian Catholic University in Canberra to study nursing.
