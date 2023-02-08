Cr Bob Kirk has rejected suggestions that a route has been decided for the proposed Goulburn rail trail.
His comments came after Goulburn Mulwaree Council received a $147,775 state government grant to explore the feasibility of and build a business case for a trail within its borders.
Tensions bubbled at the council's meeting on Tuesday when Cr Andy Wood questioned Cr Kirk over a recent media article about the rail trail. He said it implied that the council had resolved a trail, linking in with Goulburn's shared pathways, would pass from Marble Hill Road to Kingsdale, Sooley Dam and Chinamans Lane, and loop back into town.
READ MORE:
"I'm somewhat confused about that because I can't remember any resolution of the kind," he said.
Rather, Cr Wood said a rail trail steering committee formed last year was tasked with exploring options and recommending a preferred one.
Cr Kirk said he had never used the word 'resolved' and that the Kingsdale route was simply suggested by a steering committee member at the first meeting on December 7.
"I thought it was a good idea and thought it should be investigated, along with other options," he replied.
Cr Wood, a Shooters Fishers and Farmers candidate for Goulburn, has previously expressed his concerns over the rail trail. Last August he told a council meeting that proponents should do "more homework" before applying for grant funds, and undertake greater consultation with landholders.
He wanted the steering committee's formation to be deferred until the grant result was known. However this was voted down.
The money, under the Regional NSW Business Case and Strategy Development Fund, was awarded in January. It will pay for a feasibility study, quantity surveyors report, cost benefit analysis and business case.
It's designed to a be a springboard for further grant funding for the trail if the case stacks up.
Goulburn MP Wendy Tuckerman said she was enthused about the possibility of Goulburn building "an inclusive, nature based, recreational pathway along the disused rail corridor linking with the 18km of existing Wollondilly and Mulwaree walking tracks."
Cr Kirk said the grant, together with the steering committee's work, would deliver accurate costings and scope of the rail trail, detail the economic and social benefits and the council's capacity to undertake and maintain the project.
"It will also give a strategy to deliver it, if it stacks up," he told The Post.
Like Goulburn's Performing Arts Centre, it could involve modification to suit the budget, Cr Kirk said.
But he stressed that no route had been decided. When Upper Lachlan Shire Council pulled out of the proposed Goulburn to Crookwell rail trail last year, Cr Kirk subsequently suggested a route within Goulburn Mulwaree utilising the abandoned rail line and linking with existing shared pathways around the city.
This had initially involved Norwood, Marble Hill Road, Kingsdale and Crookwell Road but a steering committee member last month suggested taking in Sooley Dam and Chinamans Lane as well.
The committee is yet to develop further concepts and garner community ideas.
Cr Kirk said as a section of the Goulburn to Crookwell rail line near Riversdale would be needed, the work would "create a model" for any issues to be overcome if the trail was ever extended to Crookwell.
"But the focus is on a Goulburn rail trail," he said.
"First things first. We just have to see what can be done...and then the matter will come back to the council (for a decision). Then we have to find the money. I'm very grateful for the grant because it at least starts the process but nothing is a done deal."
If it did eventuate, Cr Kirk said it would be "another great addition" to Goulburn's offerings and give a growing number of walkers and cyclists the opportunity to traverse the rail corridor on a coordinated loop.
In related news, the council is pursuing $3.2 million in grant funding for a CBD/South Goulburn connection pathway. It would allow for upgrade of the pathway from Bladwell Park, off Finlay Road, to Ardgowan Park, past Goulburn South School to Sloane Street.
Do you have something to say about this issue? Send a letter to the editor. Click here for the Goulburn Post
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
If you have a story to tell, drop me a line at louise.thrower@austcommunitymedia.com.au or call 0418 229 678.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.