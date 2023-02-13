Goulburn Mulwaree Council is leveraging the upcoming state election to lobby for what it says are six high priorities.
It covers everything from a "sustainable motorsport industry" to better roads and transport, no waste to energy facilities, housing, Marulan's growth and a simplified planning process.
Mayor Peter Walker said the March 25 poll was an opportunity for the council to argue for what was needed in the local government area.
"We need to advocate for services that are equal to or better than those in the city. We don't want to be forgotten," he said.
So far, three candidates have nominated for the election: Sitting member and Liberal, Wendy Tuckerman, Labor's Michael Pilbrow and Shooters, Fishers and Farmers candidate and Goulburn Mulwaree councillor, Andy Wood.
Councillors thrashed out issues over several meetings and ultimately agreed on six priorities in its 'advocacy plan.'
They are:
Key routes like Windellama, Bungendore and Cullulla Roads are deteriorating quickly due to increased traffic from the ACT and Nowra, the council says. Bushfire affected waste and timber is also frequently transported.
In addition, the area has at least four state significant quarries supplying Sydney's construction market and locally controlled roads are being used to transport waste to private facilities.
Cr Walker said this was placing considerable pressure on the region's roads. In Goulburn, Clinton and Deccan Streets were "continually under pressure" as part of a heavy transport route.
"We're just saying to the government that you need to help us out a bit with all these roads," Cr Walker said.
Ultimately the council also wants an off-ramp on the Hume Highway near Windellama Road to ease pressure.
Specifically, the organisation is requesting "significant and regular" funding for state and locally controlled roads and reclassification of thoroughfares that have evolved into regional transport routes.
It is also wants the State to collaborate with the ACT government to develop and fund fast rail between Sydney and Canberra.
"Sydney is growing at the rate of knots and so are Goulburn and Marulan," Cr Walker said
"Sooner or later people will have to bite the bullet and get fast rail."
The council has opposed Veolia Environmental Services' plans for a $600 million waste to energy facility at the Woodlawn eco-precinct.
But with the technology now banned in Sydney, Cr Walker argues if it not good enough for urban areas, it's not suitable for the regions.
"We still don't have an answer (from the state government) on why it's banned in Sydney," he said.
The council is calling for a ban on all waste to energy facilities in NSW and investment diverted to "true waste resource recovery and waste management practices."
It will also advocate for Goulburn Mulwaree's removal as one of four waste to energy precincts in NSW and a moratorium on such proposals until a government funded plebiscite is held.
Controversy over Wakefield Park raceway has dominated discussion but the issue has broader implications, Cr Walker said.
The council sees potential to grow the industry beyond Wakefield, Pheasant Wood circuit at Marulan, the Goulburn motorcycle track and speedway and the Willowglen 4X4 training facility.
It is lobbying for special legislation for permanent motorsport in NSW, clearer guidance from state agencies for all stakeholders and a 'future forum' to plan a long-term vision.
Currently, laws stymie further investment and opportunity, the advocacy plan states.
"Goulburn is central to Sydney, Canberra, the Riverina and out west (for motorsport) and we think it warrants set legislation for the industry," Cr Walker said.
The plan highlights a shortage of rental properties, large-scale developments placing 'pressure' on available houses and a "steady increase in homelessness," due in part to "affordability and a "lack of" homes.
"Existing social housing stock is not fit for purpose and does not match Goulburn's demographic," the plan states.
It pointed out that about half of the city's social housing tenants were single occupants, but 80 per cent of homes contained two or more bedrooms. Many also required accessibility upgrades.
The council is asking the state to deliver "fit-for-purpose" social housing and ensure "efficient distribution."
It also wants additional social support services for the homeless and for state significant developments to demonstrate, by law, how they will minimise pressure on the local housing market, before gaining approval.
More infrastructure, such as an ambulance and NSW Fire and Rescue stations, a high school and medical for Marulan.
The council is also arguing for a second access from the Hume Highway into the village to ease traffic pressure and boost the economy.
The planning process has become "increasingly complex and less user friendly" for everyone, the plan states.
Despite complying development opportunities, most people are still lodging DAs to the council, placing pressure on resources and slowing down the process.
The plan states that under-resourcing in government departments is creating long delays and is a "major impediment" to increasing housing supply.
It is lobbying for a simplified planning process, an overhaul of the planning portal and greater resourcing for councils.
"Our mission is to lobby for on relevant issues by working with the state government to further priorities for our community," the advocacy plan states.
"People should have the same rights and opportunities, regardless of where they live..."
